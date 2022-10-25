ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

How Inflation Has Hammered Our Finances

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Rampaging inflation not only means we’re paying more for items like food and gasoline, it’s also putting a dent into our financial wellbeing.

A total of 54% of Americans say inflation has delayed their next financial milestone, according to a study by LendingTree’s MagnifyMoney, a personal finance web site.

“The financial margin for error has shrunk to near-zero,” says LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz. “When that happens, it forces people to change plans and make tough decisions.”

So, “people are delaying having children because they don’t think they can afford it. They’re putting off buying a house because they can’t save for a down payment,” he said.

“They’re putting off retirement because inflation has wrecked all of their calculations for how much money they’d need in their golden years. It’s a difficult time for many Americans. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s going to get worse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9ZvR_0imHPDQk00
Shutterstock

Millennials’ Troubles

A total of 63% millennials (aged 26 to 41) have put off their next major financial milestone, the highest among any age group.

“Millennials are facing one significant milestone after another,” Schulz says. “They’re starting families, buying houses, starting businesses, contributing to kids’ college funds and more — or at least they would if they could afford to do so.

“The problem is that millennials have taken gut punch after gut punch since joining the workforce, which has made it really hard for them to get ahead.”

Meanwhile, only 43% of Americans say they consider themselves fully-prepared financially for their next stage of life. Another 28% say they’re somewhat prepared.

Men are far more likely to report feeling fully prepared for their next stage of life than women--51% to 35%.

Inflation and the aftermath of the covid pandemic are hurting Americans’ financial confidence and security, the survey shows.

What a Difference Two Years Makes

A total of 21% of Americans say they feel less prepared for their next stage of life than they did two years ago. And 20% have taken money out of their retirement accounts during that period, mostly to pay emergency expenses.

Americans appear to be opting for safety in their investments. A total of 26% say they have placed money in investments over the last two years. The most commonly chosen asset classes are checking accounts, established by 49% of investors, savings accounts by 47% and stocks by 34%.

Despite the widespread feeling of financial unpreparedness, just 16% of Americans have signed up with a financial adviser in the past two years, according to the survey.

Six-figure earners are most likely to have done so (37% of them), versus 6% of those who earn less than $35,000. Many low-income Americans likely can’t afford a financial adviser.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
Dayana Sabatin

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments. According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.
CNET

You've Got 2 Weeks to Lock in the 9.62% Rate on I Bonds: How to Buy Them

Series I savings bonds provide a rate of return based on inflation, and the current rate is as high as it's ever been. But you've only got a few more weeks to lock in that interest rate for the next six months -- the current inflation rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28, 2022.
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy