ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Charges filed against man suspected of kidnapping, robbery, assault

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCMrA_0imHP6Ku00

A Coachella man suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Alexander Henry Edlund, 34, was charged Tuesday morning with five felony counts, one each of kidnap for ransom, robbery, criminal threats to cause death or great bodily harm, false imprisonment and assault with a weapon or by force to cause great bodily harm, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Tuesday afternoon.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Brian Emmanuel Jamand, pleaded not guilty last week to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eF6I_0imHP6Ku00
Brian Emmanuel Jamand

At around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 16, sheriff's deputies from the Thermal station responded to the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street regarding a man who was kidnapped, robbed, assaulted and extorted for money, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The unidentified man left a casino with the suspects and drove to Coachella, where he was allegedly assaulted and robbed in the 53500 block of Cesar Chavez Street, according to Aldrich.

The suspects held the victim against his will when he didn't give them money, which he didn't have, Aldrich said. They then demanded money from his personal contacts and when the ransom was paid, they released him in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, Aldrich said.

Paramedics treated the victim's injuries at the scene.

On the night of Oct. 16, Jamand was arrested in the 78000 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta, and on Friday, Edlund was arrested in the 83500 block of Indio Boulevard in Indio.

Jamand was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio and Edlund was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. They were both being held on $1 million bail.

Jamand is charged with three felony counts of robbery in a separate case on suspicion of robbing a Castaneda's restaurant, an unidentified beauty store and a Chevron gas station.

Anyone with information about the suspects was asked to call Investigator James from the Thermal Station at 760-863-8856 or Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Charges filed against man suspected of kidnapping, robbery, assault appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty

A 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer The post Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car

Court filings obtained by News Channel 3 reveal new information on what investigators say happened before and after two people were found dead in Coachella on Sunday. David Torres-Cerda, 22, is due in an Indio courtroom on Friday afternoon. He was apprehended in Colma, in the San Francisco Bay area Monday. News Channel 3 has The post Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea

A 30-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Cathedral City re-entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge today.    Along with a murder charge, Jose Ernesto Martinez of Desert Hot Springs faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury. He re-entered a not guilty plea to the charge The post Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges today. Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were charged with two felony counts, one each of murder and attempted robbery, according to court The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial

A critical hearing was held Thursday in the murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Larin Garcia's first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Judge Anthony Villalobos was back on the bench after calling out sick earlier this week and releasing the jury. Prosecutors and defense The post Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly vandalizes Hemet police station, sets fire inside

A man allegedly vandalized a police station in Hemet then set a fire inside early Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the lobby of the police station at 450 E. Latham Avenue. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Bryan Alfaro of Fontana, entered the lobby of the station and allegedly vandalized the […]
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police pursuit underway in the east valley, driver reportedly hit patrol car

A vehicle being chased by police reportedly struck a patrol vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit is currently underway as the vehicle as of 12:55 p.m. The Indio Police Department is pursuing a vehicle that is driving erratically into the city of Coachella, police confirmed. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department, said he believes The post Police pursuit underway in the east valley, driver reportedly hit patrol car appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff’s deputy rescues person during a house fire in La Quinta

A person was injured during a house fire Friday night in La Quinta. The fire was reported at around 10:30 p.m. on the 79000 block of Dandelion Drive. According to Cal Fire, crews arrived and found light smoke showing from a single-family residence. A Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy rescued a person from the residence. The The post Sheriff’s deputy rescues person during a house fire in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
z1077fm.com

Public harassment leads to 3rd arrest for YV man

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for a third time on charges involving restricting or obstructing the arresting officers. Charles Pritchett – 37 – was reportedly harassing customers outside of a Stater Brothers in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Oct. 20th . When officers located and approached Pritchett, he refused to drop an unknown liquid he was drinking, and then abruptly charged and then ran from deputies. Pitchett then concealed his hands and refused to show them. He was finally taken into custody after a Sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser and had a brief physical struggle.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza

A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ANZA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A Rancho Mirage business was vandalized twice in the past month

Marcelo Valadares received a call from the Riverside Sheriff's Department around 2 am this morning that one of the windows at his shop was shattered. He tells News Channel 3 that this is the second time someone has broken a window in the past three weeks. He recently had another window fixed from the same The post A Rancho Mirage business was vandalized twice in the past month appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m.  They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening.  There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus

College of the Desert was on lockdown midday Friday after a report of a person with a weapon on campus. An "all-clear" was given around 12:30 p.m., signaling safety on the Palm Desert campus. Earlier, people were urged to stay away from campus. Those on campus were asked to shelter in place. College of the The post ‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday

A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man

Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars today.   Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. A second suspect, a 34-year-old man, The post Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy