As I sit on the beloved deck amongst all the flowers and watch the trees waving, and the cicadas and birds singing, and hear the gurgling of the creek, it hardly seems that one or more pandemics are raging in our world. Here in my corner of McDonough, I feel safe and secure. Sure, I had COVID a year ago and was quite sick, but not serious enough for hospitalization because I had been vaccinated and boosted.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO