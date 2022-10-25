Read full article on original website
Petunias in a teapot – part 2
As I sit on the beloved deck amongst all the flowers and watch the trees waving, and the cicadas and birds singing, and hear the gurgling of the creek, it hardly seems that one or more pandemics are raging in our world. Here in my corner of McDonough, I feel safe and secure. Sure, I had COVID a year ago and was quite sick, but not serious enough for hospitalization because I had been vaccinated and boosted.
Ferst Readers Character Contest off to a strong start
The third annual Character Contest to benefit Ferst Readers of Henry County is in full swing with 11 competitors facing off on Facebook and Instagram, vying for votes. Each vote is a $10 contribution to purchase books for Henry County preschool children. “Midway through October, Captain Jack Sparrow (known in...
Paint Recycling event for county residents
Henry County Stormwater will host a Paint Recycling Event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jason T. Harper Event Center, 95 Lake Dow Road in McDonough. Only brand new cans of paint or stain will be accepted, either opened or unopened. Items must be in the original can and unmixed.
Graduation rates on the rise in Henry County
Nearly 87 percent of Henry County public school students in the Class of 2022 graduated in four years according to Georgia Department of Education data released this month by Henry County School. The 86.8 percent rate was slightly lower than the 87.6 percent rate for the Class of 2021, but...
Updates from City of Stockbridge
The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
