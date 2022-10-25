Read full article on original website
Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”
The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
DaBaby Lost $100 Million Over Infamous Rolling Loud Performance
There was a lot going on that night, as Tory Lanez joined him on stage & his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community caused chaos. Get ready for a new season of DaBaby news as the rapper addresses some of his most controversial moments. DaBaby has been embroiled in one controversy after another for years, whether it be tied to a legal case, an explosive physical altercation, drama with DaniLeigh, or accusations that he’s homophobic. There has also been friction with Megan Thee Stallion ever since he brought out Tory Lanez during that infamous Rolling Loud performance where he made comments about HIV.
Nick Cannon Trends After Alyssa Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump
The model shared photos of her growing bumb to Instagram. It’s not easy keeping up with Nick Cannon’s ever-growing brood. The TV host is reportedly expecting another child with baby mama Alyssa Scott just months after announcing that he and Brittany Bell will welcome a new child soon. One year after losing her five-month old son Zen to brain cancer, whom she shares with Nick — Alyssa recently announced that she is currently expecting her third child.
Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”
Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby Mamas
YB had a lot to say through his producer’s account. Yesterday (October 28), rapper NBA YoungBoy had a lot to get off his chest. Since he doesn’t have a personal Instagram account, he had to use his producer’s page to address some tweets written by his baby mothers.
Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween
Lizzo clapped back at haters who judged her costume choice. Every year, celebrities go extremely big for Halloween. Whether dressing up as movie characters or late musicians, the A-listers know how to put their all into a costume. While the holiday is still a couple of days out, a few...
Giggs Reflects On The Work He’s Put In On “Time”
Giggs played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of UK rap today. And while he might not get the flowers he deserves, his latest single is a personal reflection of everything he’s accomplished and the hardships it took to get their. Earlier today, Giggs shared his new single,...
Chlöe Shades Gunna’s Fake Promises In Their Short-Lived Romance On “For The Night”
The London On Da Track-produced song is the latest preview of what’s to come on Bailey’s self-titled debut album. Before she released “For The Night” at midnight, Chloe Bailey teased that her new single was written about her rumoured romantic fling from earlier this year – Gunna.
Meek Mill Reacts To Lil Baby’s Gratitude For His Co-Sign
Lil Baby said Meek Mill was the first major rapper to give him a co-sign. Lil Baby stands as one of the biggest artists in the game. The release of It’s Only Me cemented his position as a cultural giant, especially after earning a feat that only Drake and Taylor Swift accomplished. However, before he became a Grammy-nominated rapper, his underground buzz slowly spread across Atlanta and America as a whole.
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered To Him Via Armed Security
Rick ross wasn’t taking any chances with his new jewelry. Rick Ross lives in opulence. Between his fleet of cars, his expensive footwear, and his lion cubs, Ross has made clear his money knows no bounds. But just because he has lots of nice things doesn’t mean he’s careless with them.
Wizkid Shares “Money & Love” Single, Confirms His Album Drops Next Week
Big news for Wizkid fans. Not only has the Nigerian singer-songwriter delivered a new single and music video called “Money & Love” for us this weekend, but he’s also confirmed the release date and other details for his long-awaited More Love, Less Ego album. The project marks...
