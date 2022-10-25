Read full article on original website
DaBaby Lost $100 Million Over Infamous Rolling Loud Performance
There was a lot going on that night, as Tory Lanez joined him on stage & his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community caused chaos. Get ready for a new season of DaBaby news as the rapper addresses some of his most controversial moments. DaBaby has been embroiled in one controversy after another for years, whether it be tied to a legal case, an explosive physical altercation, drama with DaniLeigh, or accusations that he’s homophobic. There has also been friction with Megan Thee Stallion ever since he brought out Tory Lanez during that infamous Rolling Loud performance where he made comments about HIV.
Chlöe Shades Gunna’s Fake Promises In Their Short-Lived Romance On “For The Night”
The London On Da Track-produced song is the latest preview of what’s to come on Bailey’s self-titled debut album. Before she released “For The Night” at midnight, Chloe Bailey teased that her new single was written about her rumoured romantic fling from earlier this year – Gunna.
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”
The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Turn Heads At “Black Panther 2” Premiere
Parents night out was in full effect. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill
The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”
Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
Ye’s Former Business Manager Sues Him, Claims Rapper Called Their Contract “Bullshit”
In lighter news, the father of four’s Twitter account appears to be active again following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. George Floyd’s brother may have backed out of taking legal action against Kanye West (for now), but the father of four’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has no problem raising a lawsuit against his ex-client for allegedly violating their contract business dealings.
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
SZA To Release “Shirt” Music Video On Friday
SZA has shared a teaser for her upcoming music video, “Shirt.”. SZA has confirmed that she will be releasing the music video for her song, “Shirt,” on Friday after weeks of delays. The track was originally expected to be published on Friday, October 14. The TDE singer...
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” Unveiled: Photos
DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.
NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby Mamas
YB had a lot to say through his producer’s account. Yesterday (October 28), rapper NBA YoungBoy had a lot to get off his chest. Since he doesn’t have a personal Instagram account, he had to use his producer’s page to address some tweets written by his baby mothers.
Nick Cannon Trends After Alyssa Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump
The model shared photos of her growing bumb to Instagram. It’s not easy keeping up with Nick Cannon’s ever-growing brood. The TV host is reportedly expecting another child with baby mama Alyssa Scott just months after announcing that he and Brittany Bell will welcome a new child soon. One year after losing her five-month old son Zen to brain cancer, whom she shares with Nick — Alyssa recently announced that she is currently expecting her third child.
Realestk Breaks Onto The Scene With “Dreams 2 Reality”
Toronto artist Realestk is on the rise. Earlier this year, the R&B singer appeared on NAV’s Demons Protected By Angels with the track “Lost Me.” He’s also getting attention from other big industry players, landing on OVO’s Sound Radio. Now, Realestk is capitalizing on the...
Kanye West “Beat To A Pulp” By Anti-Semitism Scandal, Donda Academy Student Athletics Halted
The Chicago MC seems to have admitted defeat amid his partnership terminations, as students athletes from his school are left with no play. Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been losing partnerships left and right, hurting both his pockets and his public image. He recently posted on Instagram about the incidents, saying that he’s been “beat to a pulp” by the backlash from his anti-semitic rants. After Adidas dropped him, the Yeezy mogul asked to “see the contracts” via his Instagram post “while [he’s] still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.”
Paper Route Empire’s Jay Fizzle Releases “DonaFizzo Deluxe” Mixtape
The city of Memphis has been making a name for itself in the current world of hip-hop music. While O.G. artists like Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia have solidified their spots in the rap game, the new stream of incoming rappers is making a name for themselves in the ever-growing industry.
IDK Is Feeling Like “Monsieur Dior” On His New Single: Listen
The last two months of 2022 are about to fly by, but not before we receive new music from Maryland-born artist IDK, whose most recent arrival is a jazzy, melodic single called “Monsieur Dior,” landing via Warner Records on Friday (October 28). The TK-produced track samples “Huit Octobre...
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
