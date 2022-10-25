Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 28
“The Following Evening” is a new play performed by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow that celebrates the impermanence of theater and the tenacity of love set against the landscape of New York City. Showing at 7 p.m., Nov. 4 at Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 29
Rudder Choir Garage Sale, 7 a.m., Rudder High School south parking lot, 3251 Austins Colony Pkwy in Bryan. Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk, 7:30 a.m.-noon at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Dr. in College Station. Halloween party, 10 a.m., at Learning Express Toys, 1505 University Dr....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station to host numerous Halloween activities this weekend
Looking for a fun, Halloween-themed place to take the children this weekend? Or maybe, now that fall is in the air, an outdoor festival is more to your choosing?. The final weekend in October is here, and there are plenty of family friendly options for all Bryan-College Station residents to enjoy.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College voters limited by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor two Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor two Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Andrew Paul Coleman, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering from Erie, Pennsylvania; and Meghana Devi Kodali, a senior studying nueroscience from Bellaire. The Silver Taps...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need
The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Q&A with district clerk, JP candidates
Today, The Eagle completes its look at county races with questions and answers for the Republican and Democratic candidates for district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4. The Eagle sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races in which Democrats face Republicans. Early voting in the Nov....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 28
(all games kick off Friday unless otherwise indicated) 12-6A: Hutto Hippos at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Thus far: Hutto 4-4, 1-3: San Marcos 46-21; Liberty Hill 56-49; Cibolo Steele 16-49; Converse Judson 24-23; Waco Midway 37-48; Harker Heights 24-42; Temple 27-31; Copperas Cove 42-3. Bryan 5-3, 2-2: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate has deeds to recommend him
I will vote for a veteran, Mike Southerland, for mayor of Bryan. Mike has more than 900 hours of flying as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Mike has the experience to lead this city. Instead of a lot of signs posted everywhere, Mike's signs are in the things he does and has done for this city, as a councilman, leading the way to the annexation of the RELLIS campus and others.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: The return of A&M Consolidated-College Station
A&M Consolidated and College Station renew their rivalry this week after a four-year hiatus. On this week's episode, former players from each school and current players on each team breakdown the matchup. Plus, the team previews other key games, including Bryan-Hutto and Franklin-Cameron Yoe.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
For the first time in six weeks, the Texas A&M football team will play at Kyle Field. The Aggies host the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network. Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:. Pregame festivities. The Aggie...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gabriel Garcia, Republican for Brazos County District Clerk
1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Are there any changes or improvements you would make?. The district clerk’s office is very accessible to the public. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8-5pm. Jury services are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 – 4:30pm. Any requests for records made through DC searches are answered immediately. We have adequate personnel that answer every phone call promptly. Justice Web and e-filing are accessible twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Currently we have sixteen full-time employees, two three-quarters employees, and four temporary employees. All deputy clerk positions are filled and trained, with many deputy clerks cross trained. We are a huge office with many responsibilities and the deputy clerks stay busy. I do not believe we need to make any improvements or changes to the office procedures with regards to public access to the office.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 31, Huntsville 17
BRENHAM — Seniors Ricky Brown and Rylan Wooten and freshman Cartelle Brown each ran for a touchdown, and Wooten threw a TD pass to sophomore Keith Crawford to lead the Brenham Cubs to a 31-17 victory over the Huntsville Hornets on Thursday in District 10-5A Division II play. Wooten...
Bryan College Station Eagle
GALLERY: 2022 McLane Leadership In Business Award - Arch "Beaver" Aplin III
The 2022 McLane Leadership in Business Award was presented to Buc-ees's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III by Chairman of the McLane Group Drayton McLane Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station. Aplin's parting wisdom for students was to, "Exceed your customers' expectations."
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Ep 8
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 26, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazosport 33, Navasota 27
FREEPORT — Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but the Rattlers’ rally fell just short in a 33-27 loss to Brazosport on Friday in District 12-4A Division I action. Brazosport (5-4, 3-2) scored first on Darius Robertson’s fumble recovery early...
Comments / 0