Two men arrested after they're caught having sex in South Florida park

Wilton Manors, FL - Police arrested two men who were caught having sex in a South Florida park last Thursday.

According to authorities, Robert Alexander Kates, 54, and Brian John Brooke, 61, were spotted by a witness engaged in a sex act while at Hagen Park in Wilton Manors.

A witness told police that the two were engaged in a sex act while adults and children were in the park playing on the park's tennis, pickle ball, volleyball and basketball courts.

A responding officer walked over to the park and witnessed the men engaged in the sex act.

The officer ordered both men to pull up their pants and sit on the ground.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail.

Kates and Brooke were charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition,

The two men remained in jail Monday on bonds of $500 each.