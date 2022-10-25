ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
The Hill

Tax filers can keep more money in 2023 as IRS shifts brackets

The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the 2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction. The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession. The adjustments...
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: These States Are Still Mailing Out Tax Rebates

To help taxpayers grapple with a bumpy economy, state governments are continuing to send income tax refunds and stimulus checks: Californians began receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 this month, and eligible Virginians are expected to receive $250 rebates by Halloween. Massachusetts is giving back nearly $3 billion...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox Business

Record-high Social Security increase could mean steeper taxes for some retirees

The biggest Social Security cost-of-living increase in 40 years could bring along an unwelcome side effect for retired Americans already grappling with inflation: higher taxes. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted from tax has remained unchanged...
The US Sun

Do child tax credit payments stop when a child turns 18?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan has provided relief to millions of families through the child tax credit (CTC) payments in 2021. Payments were continued throughout 2022, and the eligibility expanded to include older dependents as more money was sent out to families. As requirements and restrictions for the CTC...
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...

