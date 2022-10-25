Authorities in Indiana County are joining others across southwestern Pennsylvania in expressing concern about a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “There has been some concern expressed about the possibility of a tri-pandemic coming this winter,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county’s board of commissioners this week. “This would be a combination of new COVID-19 strains, along with the seasonal flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is referred to as RSV.”

