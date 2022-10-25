Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
MLT mayor, councilmembers celebrate opening of Zeeks Pizza
The Mountlake Terrace City Council formally welcomed Zeeks Pizza to town with a ribbon cutting Thursday night. Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright led the sunset ceremony, joined by Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl, Councilmembers Rick Ryan and Laura Sonmore, and city staff. Zeeks Pizza opened in August at 24015...
mltnews.com
Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive...
mltnews.com
Free youth heart screening offered Nov. 2 for ages 14-24 at Meadowdale HS
Nick of Time Foundation, in partnership with the University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, will conduct free EKG youth heart screenings Wednesday, Nov. 2 for Edmonds School District students ages 14 and older. An EKG is performed that analyzes the electrical signals of the heart and the results are...
mltnews.com
Tighter gun safety in our schools — and a guilty plea from a former Edmonds-Woodway student
The Edmonds School District has amended its safety policies — to get police on scene faster — when guns are reported in schools. It comes after officers arrested a student with a gun at Edmonds-Woodway High School. That teen caught with the weapon has now pleaded guilty — but that’s just part of this story.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student
Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m. Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.
mltnews.com
Joan Middendorf: Retired sales rep and legendary mom was known for her sense of style
In Loving Memory of Joan Frances Middendorf, 1941-2022. Joan Middendorf was born August 1st, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to George & Lillie Hill. She passed away on October 10, 2022 at the age of 81. Joan grew up in Richmond Beach, WA where she attended Shoreline High School and the...
mltnews.com
An electrifying evening at Brier haunted house
A haunted house in Brier? I was suspicious, but since it was a dead night, I thought I’d check it out. Go big or gourd home, that’s what I say. After several blocks with no luck, I knew I had finally found the place: Purple lights and creepy ghoulish figures adorned a lawn. What must have been a 12-foot-tall skeleton stood guard at the driveway, while a pirate’s bony figure twirled on the porch. Tombstones held their secrets in a small cemetery, while Vincent Price’s immortal words echoed from a speaker:
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: It’s clam chowder weather at Scotty’s Food Truck — in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up steaming bowls of their famous clam chowder, along with Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th...
mltnews.com
Enjoy an evening of swing dancing and music at MTHS Nov. 4
The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters welcome all ages to Swing Night on Friday, Nov. 4 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Enjoy an evening of dance and live music while supporting the music program. Swing dance instructors will be providing lessons and the high school jazz ensembles will provide...
Comments / 0