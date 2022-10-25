ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU, U-M mark achievements in tech field

By Kiyerra Lake
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3up5pU_0imHNeQT00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers on Michigan State University’s campus have a new way of collaborating with colleagues worldwide through a more efficient research network.

This is all happening with the support of a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

MSU Information Technology and the Institute for Cyber-Enabled Research partnered to put infrastructure in place to provide a high-speed network share and transfer data providing speeds that are 10 to 100 times faster than the typical connection on campus.

The enhanced level of collaboration will aid in researchers’ efforts to solve challenges such as food scarcity and global warming.

The University of Michigan now has a partnership with Google in an effort to offer a job-ready tech skills program.

This is an online training program on data science created by the center for academic innovation. It’s for people interested in how public data sets can drive decisions and policymaking in the public sector.

Although there are no prerequisites, this specialization is best suited for those with programming experience, ideally with the R programming language and basic applied statistics knowledge.

And finally, a celebration for both schools.

The Michigan CIO Orbie awards recognize CIOs from organizations throughout the state for excellence and innovation in technology leadership.

Melissa Woo, Executive VP for Administration and CIO at MSU, was named one of four finalists for the 2022 enterprise-level Michigan CIO of the year.

Ravi Pendse, Vice President for IT and CIO at U-M, received the 2022 Michigan CIO Leadership Orbie Award.

