ClutchPoints

Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release

The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn't seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. "Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […]
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols' storied MLB career, but the same can't be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy

There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger's next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn't hold back when asked to assess his team's struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge's future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it's […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation

The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone's last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […]
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy

With teams entering the final month of their regular seasons, there are still many unanswered questions in college football. While many eyes are on the College Football Playoff and the battle in the SEC, the Jackson State Tigers are making some noise in 2022, led by Shedeur Sanders. The team is currently undefeated with a […]
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

White Sox’ Lucas Giolito throws every 2017 MLB playoff team under the bus for cheating

In 2019, it was announced that the Houston Astros were involved in a cheating scandal. The Astros' 2017 sign-stealing usage was the talk of baseball once the news broke. Houston immeditaely drew the wrath of players and fans. However, according to Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, Houston was not alone in their cheating ways, […]
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Miami football makes final Tyler Van Dyke decision for Virginia game

Miami football has made a final decision on the status of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for Saturday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Van Dyke, who exited last week's loss to Duke with a right shoulder injury, will not play in the game vs. Virginia, as reported by Andrea Adelson of ESPN. Adelson reports that "Jake […]
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit

With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
