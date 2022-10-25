Read full article on original website
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release
The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy
There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation
The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […] The post ‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros add Braves’ World Series hero to roster before Phillies clash
The Houston Astros are once again on the doorstep of greatness. One year after falling to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the team is back again in the final series of the postseason. This time, Houston is facing another NL East team in the Philadelphia Phillies. They are massive favorites to finally take it all the way this season.
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy
With teams entering the final month of their regular seasons, there are still many unanswered questions in college football. While many eyes are on the College Football Playoff and the battle in the SEC, the Jackson State Tigers are making some noise in 2022, led by Shedeur Sanders. The team is currently undefeated with a […] The post 2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito throws every 2017 MLB playoff team under the bus for cheating
In 2019, it was announced that the Houston Astros were involved in a cheating scandal. The Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing usage was the talk of baseball once the news broke. Houston immeditaely drew the wrath of players and fans. However, according to Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, Houston was not alone in their cheating ways, […] The post White Sox’ Lucas Giolito throws every 2017 MLB playoff team under the bus for cheating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Alec Bohm reveals Phillies’ mindset that powered epic World Series comeback vs. Astros
Well, that’s one way to start the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an epic comeback against the Houston Astros to steal Game 1 of the series. After going down by as much as five runs, the team went on a hitting spree to tie the game, and eventually, win it all.
Phillies pile more misery on Dusty Baker with Game 1 comeback in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies made tons of history with their comeback win in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, and it’s something Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won’t be too happy about. Bryce Harper and co. were trailing the Astros 5-0 after three innings, but a couple of...
Miami football makes final Tyler Van Dyke decision for Virginia game
Miami football has made a final decision on the status of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Van Dyke, who exited last week’s loss to Duke with a right shoulder injury, will not play in the game vs. Virginia, as reported by Andrea Adelson of ESPN. Adelson reports that “Jake […] The post Miami football makes final Tyler Van Dyke decision for Virginia game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit
With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
