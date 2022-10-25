Read full article on original website
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
WLBT
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
WLBT
JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
WAPT
JPD makes arrest in shooting on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appeared before a judge Thursday. Jackson police arrested Gary Dewane Womack, 25, shortly after the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Derrick Fields was taken to...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WLBT
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Buses won’t be rolling up, in, or out of the capital city for the time being. This comes after the company said the Jackson Redevelopment Authority sent a notice of termination. On Monday, JRA filed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Fatal house fire in Jackson under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on South Drive early Thursday morning. Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Assistant Chief Patrick Armon confirmed a body was found inside a mobile home. The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Vicksburg Post
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Vicksburg couple turns 12-foot Home Depot skeleton into neighborhood icon
Guarding Fostoria’s 2500 block is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year: The 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the reason the skeleton has...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate two separate shootings reported less than an hour apart
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that were reported within an hour of each other. The first shooting was reported at the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard, near Evergreen Street, at about 1:15 p.m. Police said Derrick Fields was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after he was shot several times. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Fields underwent surgery.
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: Up in the Air
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Questions surrounding an airport board member’s residency could lead to his removal after a 3 On Your Side investigation found no evidence the man actually lived at an address he provided to be considered for the job nearly four years ago. The questions have at...
breezynews.com
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
