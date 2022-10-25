ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WAPT

JPD makes arrest in shooting on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appeared before a judge Thursday. Jackson police arrested Gary Dewane Womack, 25, shortly after the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Derrick Fields was taken to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fatal house fire in Jackson under investigation

JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate two separate shootings reported less than an hour apart

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that were reported within an hour of each other. The first shooting was reported at the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard, near Evergreen Street, at about 1:15 p.m. Police said Derrick Fields was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after he was shot several times. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Fields underwent surgery.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: Up in the Air

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Questions surrounding an airport board member’s residency could lead to his removal after a 3 On Your Side investigation found no evidence the man actually lived at an address he provided to be considered for the job nearly four years ago. The questions have at...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Disturbance in Sallis

On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
SALLIS, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
JACKSON, MS

