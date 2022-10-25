Read full article on original website
Related
Roadblocks, soup hurling, superglue … Just Stop Oil protests divide activists on direct action
Not for the first time this month, a protest by climate activists descended into acrimony and the threat of violence today. At midday, close to the Oval cricket ground in south London, a dozen or so Just Stop Oil activists brought weekend traffic to a halt. Irate motorists dragged protesters...
Biden to cast early vote, along with granddaughter, a first-time voter
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will cast an early vote in the crucial Nov 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, as Democrats fight for every vote.
Comments / 0