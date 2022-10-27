ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Blizzard pulls disturbing Overwatch 2 custom game mode

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iI8O_0imHNB1W00

Content Warning: This story includes references to and descriptions of sexual assault

Update (October 27, 2022): Blizzard has reached out to GamesRadar+ and stated that the "game code for that custom mode is no longer active."

Original story follows...

A despicable Overwatch 2 custom game mode has been removed by Blizzard, but it could, unfortunately, resurface unless further steps are taken. As reported by PCGamer 's Tyler Colp, a user-created custom game mode called "Sexual Assault Simulator" was found and shared as a warning by Twitter user Lynn MBE . According to tweets, their 12-year-old child stumbled across it while looking through Overwatch 2's custom game modes. Popular streamer and comedian Limmy then found and shared screenshots of the game mode's descriptions and lobbies.

The disgusting game mode has apparently been in Overwatch 1 since January of this year but was updated after Overwatch 2 launched this month. The description for the mode is: "This is version 1.2 of the new and unique Sexual Harassment Simulator. Find new friends, live a normal life and give birth to a child!"

The mode forces one player to play as Cassidy against a squad of female-only Overwatch characters. On-screen instructions tell players to knock-down players using Cassidy's Overwatch 1 Flashbang ability (which is gone in the sequel), and "tbag to fuck" enemy players, with the words "raping..." appearing as you do so. This gets enemy players "pregnant" before a bot-version of Torbjorn spawns. Colp reports that the explicit language is written with spaces, presumably to get around an in-game filter.

Colp reached out to Blizzard to ask about the mode and a spokesperson responded with: "Inappropriate or explicit content has absolutely no place in our game. We immediately removed the user-created game mode once made aware of its existence. We are continually working to improve automatic filters to prevent inappropriate user-created content, and manually removing any that are not caught by the system."

Unfortunately, Colp has confirmed that the five-digit code associated with the mode is still available, so any ill-intentioned player could presumably start up another public match and re-list it in the custom mode section. And since there are already comments under YouTube videos of the deplorable mode asking for code (which we will not link here), this issue clearly isn't fully resolved. "In this case, Blizzard's moderation appears to be limited," Colp writes. "It doesn't seem to include banning custom game codes, nor does it seem to fully filter offensive words out of the text within them. It's also unclear if the original creator has received any sort of punishment."

I've reached out to Blizzard PR for clarification about their restrictions and filters for custom games, but have yet to receive a response at the time of publication.

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode

People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook

GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System

Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5

Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
HappyGamer

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
ComicBook

Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime

Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
dotesports.com

How to complete the Ominous Portent challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

If you want to nab as much XP and as many free cosmetics as you can during Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event, completing seasonal challenges is the best way to do it. These mini-achievements encompass a wide range of activities, from beating the Wrath of the Bride PvE mode on the highest difficulty to posing with the Bride herself during her introduction.
techunwrapped.com

The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie

It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with the game's big bad

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II players are loving the campaign, pouring praise on the realism and satisfying gameplay. And, expectedly, they are head over heels for Valeria Garza, the Latina antagonist and leader of the Las Almas Cartel. Garza is introduced in an interrogation scene where she has stepped...
Polygon

Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)

The next update for Overwatch 2 will attempt to address some currently overpowered characters, which should be relief to any tank facing down a double-bubble-powered Zarya or a support player being regularly harassed by Sombra. Blizzard’s mid-season balance patch for Overwatch 2 — which also includes tweaks to D.Va, Genji, and Kiriko — is coming Nov. 15, ahead of the game’s second season, when the developer is expected to roll out further changes.
GAMINGbible

The Witcher is completely free to download right now

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy