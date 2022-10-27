ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Know Him? Man Wanted For False Impersonation After Incident At Great Neck Plaza Bank

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of committing false impersonation at a Long Island bank.

The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Dime Bank in Great Neck Plaza, located on Cutter Mill Road, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators said the man requested a new debit card and gave the teller a fake ID.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a purple dress shirt with black suspenders.

Anyone who recognizes him could be eligible for a cash reward from Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-244-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website .

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

