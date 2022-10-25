Read full article on original website
Related
The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022
For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
CNBC
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Pay day coming in a couple days early for Chase Bank customers
(KERO) — Early pay day may be possible for some JP Morgan Chase customers who can now get their money a little earlier than usual. The largest bank in America is offering its 1.4 million "Secure banking" customers early access to specific direct deposits, including paychecks and pensions. The...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
CNET
Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year
Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Here’s What You Should Be Looking For To Find A Lincoln Penny Worth $200,000
A lot of people go around collecting old coins as a hobby, but most individuals aren’t aware that they could hit the jackpot if they are lucky enough to find a priceless one. A coin professional on TikTok, aka thebowerscoinshow, has made it a duty to inform and enlighten other collectors on the features of certain coins and things that make them more marketable than others.
CNET
Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023
Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Comments / 0