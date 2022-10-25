ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022

For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
DoYouRemember?

Here’s What You Should Be Looking For To Find A Lincoln Penny Worth $200,000

A lot of people go around collecting old coins as a hobby, but most individuals aren’t aware that they could hit the jackpot if they are lucky enough to find a priceless one. A coin professional on TikTok, aka thebowerscoinshow, has made it a duty to inform and enlighten other collectors on the features of certain coins and things that make them more marketable than others.
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.

