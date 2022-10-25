Holmes' defense blanks Camden

EDENTON - The last time the John A. Holmes Aces played the Camden Bruins, the Bruins won 1-0.

It was a defensive tug-of-war that the Bruins were able to come out on top.

The same defensive intensity by the Bruins was applied, but it wasn’t good enough to stop Aces seniors Loghan Wagner and Axel Preciado from finding the entrance to the net.

Preciado scored his goal with less than 2:44 left in the first half and Wagner scored in the second half.

The main ingredients to shutting out the Bruins came from several keydefenders: Mark Perez, Ean Bateman, Trent Spear and keeper Jacob Emmenizar (seven saves).

The Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference playoffs will begin on Monday, Oct. 31. Teams and hosting will be determined.