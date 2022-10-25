ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Holmes' defense blanks Camden

By Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UTc5_0imHMnGN00

EDENTON - The last time the John A. Holmes Aces played the Camden Bruins, the Bruins won 1-0.

It was a defensive tug-of-war that the Bruins were able to come out on top.

The same defensive intensity by the Bruins was applied, but it wasn’t good enough to stop Aces seniors Loghan Wagner and Axel Preciado from finding the entrance to the net.

Preciado scored his goal with less than 2:44 left in the first half and Wagner scored in the second half.

The main ingredients to shutting out the Bruins came from several keydefenders: Mark Perez, Ean Bateman, Trent Spear and keeper Jacob Emmenizar (seven saves).

The Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference playoffs will begin on Monday, Oct. 31. Teams and hosting will be determined.

Comments / 0

Related
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
354
Followers
824
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy