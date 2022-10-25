Beats Studio Buds down to $90 in Amazon sale

Need a new pair of wireless earbuds? You're in luck, because the Beats Studio Buds are now on sale for 40% off at Amazon , bringing the price down to $90.

We gave the Beats Studio Buds four-stars in our official review, complimenting their agile, neutral bass, spacious soundstage, and remarkably small ear pieces. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are worth a look.

Beats Studio Buds Amazon deal

Beats Studio Buds $150 $89.95 at Amazon

We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for when these buds are $60 off? View Deal

The Studio Buds are unlike any Beats headphones before, but in a very good way. While previous Beats headphones went heavy on the bass, the Studio Buds are a little more refined, with an expansive bass floor that never compromises the rest of the mix.

The presentation is spacious, with decent placement, and the timing is impressive.

The Beats Studio Buds support convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS and, for the first time, Android devices. Simply unbox them and draw the case close to your phone. A rotating picture of the case and earpieces pops up on the screen and calmly invites you to connect. What could be simpler?

They offer up to eight hours of listening time (or five when active noise cancelling is switched on) with two additional charges provided by the case, totalling up to 15 hours of playtime with noise-cancelling enabled, or 24 hours of combined playback without it – a shade under class-leading, but perfectly acceptable at this level. If you need a little extra juice, five-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to an hour of playback thanks to the USB-C charger.

They're compatible with Apple's spatial audio tech too, and have three listening modes: active noise cancelling (ANC), ANC off and Transparency (which lets in outside noise for greater awareness of your surroundings).

All in all, it's a lot of tech for not much money. And it's even less money with this deal.

