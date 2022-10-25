ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce PD hopes a sketch will lead to a man accused of breaking into an apartment

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department is hoping the sketch of a man fitting the description of a possible suspect may help jog someone’s brain and help them identify a man accused of breaking into a unit at an area apartment complex. Police say on October 26, 2022 someone called police to report seeing a man cutting the screen of a window at the Alight Apartment Complex and was climbing inside.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Father of dead 6-month-old out on bond

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead Monday morning is now out on bond. Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store after deputies found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy