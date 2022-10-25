Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD hopes a sketch will lead to a man accused of breaking into an apartment
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department is hoping the sketch of a man fitting the description of a possible suspect may help jog someone’s brain and help them identify a man accused of breaking into a unit at an area apartment complex. Police say on October 26, 2022 someone called police to report seeing a man cutting the screen of a window at the Alight Apartment Complex and was climbing inside.
WYFF4.com
Family speaks following DUI crash that left one Greenville man dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a Greenville man who died in a crash earlier this month is hoping for justice on the horizon. The person police say is responsible appeared in court Thursday. The victim was 23-year-old Samuel Greene. He died in a crash that happened in downtown...
wach.com
Coroner: Suspect accused of killing South Carolina deputy dies while in hospice care
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy in June has died while in a hospice care setting. In a release to news media agencies on Saturday, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Duane L. Heard, 63, had passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, while living at a hospice house in Rock Hill.
Three charged in Spartanburg murder case
Three suspects are now in custody following a murder here in the Upstate, earlier this month. As we previously reported, 29 year old Giorgio Littlejohn was shot and killed at Twerkerz Bar and Grill in Spartanburg, October 16th.
Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
wach.com
Deputies locate and detain suspected gunman, identified as 17-year-old male
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 8:09 p.m.: The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old teen. Lexington County Sheriff have charged him with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. He has been referred to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice. Update as of...
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
wach.com
SC OSHA investigating industrial accident death at Pepsi Bottling warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC — A woman is dead and OSHA is investigating after an industrial accident at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse in Columbia. According to the incident report from Columbia Police, the woman was operating a forklift machine just before midnight Monday when she collided with a storage shelf.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
wach.com
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
wach.com
Father of dead 6-month-old out on bond
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead Monday morning is now out on bond. Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store after deputies found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Coroner Rutherford identifies shooting victim as 21 year-old Greenville man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified 21 year-old Sean M. Hakeem Jr., of Greenville, as the victim in a shooting that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving another man injured. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes...
wach.com
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Comments / 1