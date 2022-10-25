ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

WIS-TV

Family remembers six-month-old found dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
News19 WLTX

Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an...
abccolumbia.com

Father involved in six-month-old daughter’s death out on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A father involved in the death of his six-month-old daughter is now out on bond. Newberry County Detention Center records show Colie Dawkins posted bail on Wednesday. Deputies say they found Dawkins at a gas station on Monday, where the infant was unresponsive in a child’s...
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
wach.com

Columbia man sentenced to more than twelve years on second federal gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Thomas Lashort Bullock, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
WBTW News13

Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
