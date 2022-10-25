Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Inmate dies at hospital while being treated for ‘medical event’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, 48-year-old John Edward Miller was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. on Oct....
WIS-TV
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an...
abccolumbia.com
Father involved in six-month-old daughter’s death out on bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A father involved in the death of his six-month-old daughter is now out on bond. Newberry County Detention Center records show Colie Dawkins posted bail on Wednesday. Deputies say they found Dawkins at a gas station on Monday, where the infant was unresponsive in a child’s...
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
One person dead and two children injured in Upstate crash
One person is dead and two children are injured after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The wreck happened just before 7AM Thursday morning on Highway 560 in Laurens County.
wach.com
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
wach.com
Columbia man sentenced to more than twelve years on second federal gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Thomas Lashort Bullock, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, coroner says
KINARDS, S.C. — A woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, of Mountville, South Carolina, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner...
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
