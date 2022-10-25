ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews TCU

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chats with the media about the upcoming matchup versus No. 7 TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday (7-0, 4-0) with kickoff set for noon and will broadcast on ESPN.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference and recapped the 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, previewed the Horned Frogs, blocking out the outside chatter and more.

WATCH: Graham Harell Previews TCU

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews TCU

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

WATCH: Brian Polendey Previews TCU

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

