quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Hitchin’ Post Owner Angel Heckethorn Keeps Tradition Alive
Historic stables offer rides along scenic trails. The early days of Northern Arizona have not been lost. History is being retained and revisited at the Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables just outside of Flagstaff on Lake Mary Road. Working every aspect of the business, Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables Operations Manager...
prescottenews.com
Haunting on the Green – Town of Prescott Valley
Come over to the Prescott Valley Civic Center on October 28th for the annual Haunting on the Green event!. This FREE family-friendly event has activities that will excite people of all ages! Including, pumpkin painting, a haunted house, a bike rodeo (Thanks to the PV Police Department), character meet and greets, costume contests and more! This is an event you don’t want to miss! Grab your best costume and come celebrate the spookiest time of the year! We hope to see you there!
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Invites Community for Disposal Day
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and the Flagstaff Police Department invite you to attend a free community Drop-off Day. Join City staff on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Flagstaff Police Department, 911 E. Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The Sustainability Office is excited...
fox10phoenix.com
Tourists get stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend were rescued after they became stuck when the elevator that took them more than 200 feet underground broke down. They were underground for 30 hours. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they were notified at 8:30...
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
flagscanner.com
PRIORITY ALERT: MISSING JUVENILE IN FLAGSTAFF:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m., 15 year old, Michael Walden, left his residence on foot and has not returned. Michael attends Flagstaff High School and may hang out in the downtown area. We are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Michael so he may be...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
12news.com
Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
