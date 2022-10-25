Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
Las Vegas police provide safety tips for trick-or-treat season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Halloweekend is approaching, and Las Vegas police are providing safety tips to ensure a safe and spooky season. Officers remind the public of these safety guidelines:. Use a marked crosswalk or traffic signals when crossing streets. Put electronic devices away and keep your head...
First 24/7 bacon concept, Bacon Nation, opens it doors in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
Circa Las Vegas hosts luxe masquerade party to start Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino is hosting a luxe masquerade party to kick off the holiday weekend. Ryan Clark, the lead bartender, at Circa's Legacy Club, joined us to share all the details.
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
How to make healthy family meals for the holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are a time for food and family, so let's combine the two. Tatiana Bomcompagni, founder and CEO of Eat Sunny, joined us to talk about the importance of eating healthy meals together and how to get kids involved.
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro now open at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new concept featuring Italian comfort classics has opened at Rampart Casino. Joining us now is Chef Paula Smagacz with Spiedini Fiamma.
Tennis court update officially breaks ground at Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The tennis courts at Sunset Park are getting a makeover. Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday on removing and replacing the Sunset Park tennis courts. According to the county, the previous courts were more than 40 years old and...
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
The Neon Museum celebrates 10 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is marking the 10-year anniversary of its grand opening in Las Vegas. The museum began in 1996 and had been preserving the history and culture of the valley ever since. Kicking off the celebration is a four-day architectural showcase, "Duck Duck Shed."
Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
