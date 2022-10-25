Read full article on original website
thomas
3d ago
We all know a so called bust like this stands for sticky hands. code Blue stands for take all you can take and no one sees anything nor care to report. Some times badges are worse than criminals
mags
3d ago
more like they recovered 1.8 million reported 1.3
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester
At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Arrests Male on Firearm Charges
On October 26, 2022, at about 1:45 PM, Officers assigned to the B-3 and C-11 DCUs, in conjunction with the Youth Violence Strike Force, were in the area of Columbia Road and made an on-site firearm arrest of Matthew Davis, 34, of Dorchester. Officers observed an individual, later identified as...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury School kid spots gun in backpack, arrest made
The vigilance of a Tisbury School student helped Tisbury and West Tisbury Police seize marijuana from a suspect at a construction site Friday. The student was at a Franklin Street bus stop and spied what appeared to be a long gun protruding from a man’s backpack, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham.
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
capecod.com
Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
ABC6.com
Suspicious item found at Dunkin’ in Taunton a hoax, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said Thursday that a Dunkin’ employee found a suspicious item outside the business. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway. Chief Edward Walsh said they called in the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad after coming across the item that was...
universalhub.com
Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
Federal grand jury indicts Jason Duhaime, man accused of faking Northeastern explosion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Northeastern University employee Thursday on three counts for allegedly staging a hoax explosion at the institution that drew a massive police response and frightened community members. Jason Duhaime, 45, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested earlier this month in Texas where he initially...
Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
Driver in Dollar Tree crash charged with assault, vehicle theft
Scott Stern, 49, faced a judge Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police say he drove the stolen vehicle through the front entrance of the Park Avenue store.
WCVB
'Bonnie and Clyde' robbery suspects taken into custody in Malden, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a string of five armed robberies that happened in Malden, police said. Law enforcement officials, including Malden detectives, state police and members of the FBI, had been monitoring the behavior of suspect George Johnson for several days, police said.
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There were no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
Alleged Serial Murderer Confesses To Beating Death In Gloucester County: Report
A Gloucester County man accused of killing five people has pleaded guilty to the murder of his childhood mentor in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. The plea was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence and does not include a deal in four alleged killings in New Mexico, the outlet said.
