Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Alabama leads nation in math, reading recovery after pandemic
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama students led the nation in maintaining math and reading learning during the pandemic, according to a new national analysis. The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved...
wtvy.com
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
wtvy.com
Drought expanding quickly across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the year being wetter than normal for many across Alabama, drought conditions have expanded and worsened of late. Remember the 10 inches of rain Montgomery received in August? Yeah, that’s history. Drought conditions can develop even if it was really wet earlier in the...
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
WSFA
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election. John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Guns, flu, robberies, voting: Down in Alabama
Updates on guns at parks and the flu bug. A string of robberies that appears to be targeting a specific demographic. What John Merrill is predicting turnout will be for the election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above...
altoday.com
Amendment Four would ban changing Alabama election law within six months of an election
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect their state, federal, and county leaders. Alabama voters will also decide what constitution they will live under for the next four years. There are a number of proposed amendments to the historic 1901 Constitution of Alabama for voters to consider. Amendment Four would forbid changes to election law within six months of any Alabama election.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
altoday.com
Amendment three aims to change powers of clemency of Alabama governors
Under current law, the Governor of Alabama may grant a reprieve or clemency to a prisoner who has been sentenced to death. It is common to see convicted murderers ask the Governor to commute their sentence of death to life in prison. This seldom happens, but it has happened in the past.
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Alabama (AHSAA) football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 10 of 2022 season
Follow SBLive Sports for the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores and live streams as the final week of the 2022 regular season gets underway
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Comments / 0