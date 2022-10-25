Read full article on original website
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
Are you a military recruiter? If so, sound off to us
If you’re a servicemember working as a recruiter, we’d like to hear from you. We don’t need to tell you that military recruiting is a hard job. But these days, dismal recruiting numbers suggest the job has gotten even harder. What are you seeing on the ground?...
US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle
WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
Ex-Army sergeant admits to killing soldier for reporting marijuana use
A former Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow soldier inside the barracks on Fort Stewart, Georgia, two years ago, according to the Justice Department. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Georgia, pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of Spc. Austin Hawk on June 17, 2020, after Hawk reported his fellow soldiers for marijuana use, Justice officials said in a press release.
Austin ‘confident’ about meeting recruiting challenges
Although headlines abounded this summer that the military faces a recruiting crisis, spurred by the Army’s announcement that it expected to miss its accessions goal by thousands, the Defense Department’s most senior leader says he is confident the services will be able to man themselves appropriately to achieve DoD’s stated goals of competing with and deterring China and Russia.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actors Phoenix and Bob love their call signs
“Top Gun: Maverick” landed in theaters — and in our hearts — in May, amassing a mere $662,486,308 in the months since. The sequel to the 1986 smash hit inevitably brought back some fan-favorite characters, such as Tom Cruise’s Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his nemesis-turned-bestie Iceman (Val Kilmer), but it also instilled new blood in the form a fresh batch of Top Gun aviators.
Team Rubicon leaders take different journeys to the same destination
Art delaCruz and Jarrett Brown took different paths after leaving the military. Brown, who left the U.S. Army in 2007 after five years as a military police officer, wasn’t struggling professionally, but was searching for personal fulfillment. After 22 years in the Navy, delaCruz wanted a career in business leadership. Both veterans eventually found their way back to working with former military peers through Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response organization with more than 158,000 volunteers ready to respond to natural disasters and other tragedies around the country and the world.
What I’m learning as I transition out of the Army
Gee, thanks, Captain Obvious. No, really, change is hard, and military transition comes with its own set of unique challenges. For me, add in the fact that I’ve been military since birth. It’s true that the military isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle, and it’s the only lifestyle I have ever known. I’ve been comfortably cradled in a community of camaraderie and stability.
Putin monitors as Russia conducts nuclear weapons drills
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to...
Biden National Defense Strategy tackles China, Russia, nuke deterrence
WASHINGTON ― The Biden administration laid out a national defense strategy aimed at China, which it views as America’s most consequential strategic competitor, and Russia, which it sees as an “acute threat” capable of cyber and missile attacks on the U.S. The administration’s first National Defense...
Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
‘Part of our team’: 5 nonprofits honored for their military programs
This year’s top winner in the Fisher Service Award program connects volunteer pilots with injured and disabled veterans and their caregivers — flying them at no cost to medical centers, adaptive retreats and morale-boosting events throughout the eastern U.S. “Our pilots love to fly veterans. … They look...
Troops, families: It’s not too late to vote by absentee ballot
If you’re a service member or family member voting by absentee ballot, or an overseas U.S. citizen voting by absentee ballot, it’s not too late to get your vote in and counted for the Nov. 8 elections. In some cases, voters can still register to vote in their...
$6.2 billion contract for moving troops’ household goods clears hurdle
The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance to improve household goods moves for military families has cleared a major roadblock, following a court ruling in the government’s favor Thursday. The Court of Federal Claims denied the protests of Connected Global Solutions LLC, and American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc.,...
Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year
Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
ChemLight appreciation time — much more than spooky szn glow sticks
“Oh, my kids love these,” a man in a suit said, barely breaking stride as he grabbed a sample before continuing on his way. But these were not cheese cubes or organic orange juice samples at Costco. No, these prized possessions were military grade glow sticks — or, chemlights for the tactical vernacular enthusiasts out there.
