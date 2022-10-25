Read full article on original website
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
The campaign for Mehmet Oz, a Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, did not inform media outlets that a woman Oz consoled at a “community discussion” in September was actually the campaign’s Philadelphia County coordinator, The Intercept reported. Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong, who had shared a...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Fetterman appears at rally with Dave Matthews day after debate, says ‘it was not easy’
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally with musician Dave Matthews on Wednesday, less than one day after his only debate with Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The rally in Pittsburgh came a day after Oz and Fetterman and faced off in a highly-anticipated exchange. During the...
Gisele Fetterman’s history as undocumented immigrant inspires husband’s policy
She left a gang-plagued neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro at age 7, crossing illegally into the U.S. with her family and living in a one-room New York apartment, scavenging furniture while her mother cleaned houses. Today, she’s an activist and campaign surrogate for her husband, who’s running for the Senate as a Pennsylvania Democrat.
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Independent Candidate Drops out, Backs Fetterman: 'Democracy at Risk'
John Fetterman's campaign for Pennsylvania Senate is getting a boost from a candidate who dropped his independent bid and endorsed the Democrat out of concern for the future of U.S. democracy. Everett Stern announced his withdrawal in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, citing his low polling numbers in the race...
Rubio Canvasser Who Was Beaten Reportedly Linked to White Supremacists
Police have arrested a man in the attack on Christopher Monzon, a Rubio supporter who has reportedly engaged in street brawls.
President Biden to speak at Fern Hollow Bridge later today
President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. He’ll be at the site of the new Fern Hollow Bridge talking about “rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure” according to a release from the White House. The President is expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 12:15...
Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law
PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
Oz commits to supporting GOP nominee in ’24; Fetterman will support Biden if he runs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman outlined where they stand on a potential 2024 rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Neither Biden nor Trump has officially committed to running in 2024, but both Oz and Fetterman were asked during their only U.S. Senate debate where they stand on […]
We go door to door in Beaver Falls, to hear the issues on the minds of Pa. voters
We're listening to voters who will decide control of Congress. We interviewed more than 40 people with the power of the vote in two congressional districts. Yesterday, we heard people around Akron, Ohio. Today we hear Pennsylvania, which is choosing a senator. Specifically, we drove to western Pennsylvania, the 17th District, an open seat for Congress.
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump
The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.
Are the new boosters that target omicron better than the previous shots?
President Biden has an extra COVID shot. He rolled up his sleeve yesterday for the latest booster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Now is the time to do it - by Halloween, if you can. That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays.
Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum
Republicans have won elections in recent years by running on education. In Oklahoma, which is one of the reddest states in the nation, the issue of education may be turning out a little differently because the Democrat running for governor is catching up on the Republican incumbent. Here's StateImpact Oklahoma's Robby Korth.
False claims on Twitter surface in Florida House District 64 race
TAMPA — Republican candidate Maura Cruz last week retweeted on her personal Twitter account a meme calling President Joe Biden a “pedophile.” She also posted a photo of him saying that “records had revealed that Biden had $5.2 million in unexplained income.”. While both accusations are...
Biden Condemns Rising Antisemitism 4 Years After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
As Donald Trump and Kanye West raise fresh antisemitism fears, the president commemorated the anniversary of the Tree of Life mass shooting.
