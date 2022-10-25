Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Ashford pride earns man “Silent Heroes” award
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many Wiregrass communities, Ashford is close-knit. It wouldn’t be possible without those who go above and beyond. From yard work to performances, one lifelong resident is on a mission to make sure everyone both young and old gets the most out of their hometown. His efforts have made him this month’s silent hero.
wtvy.com
News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We're just five days away from our Miracle on Foster kickoff with schools across the Wiregrass. Schools have one month to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. News 4 gives a prize to the class who donates the most. Mulkey...
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wtvy.com
Opp @ Ashford | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 match up as Opp takes on Ashford.
wtvy.com
Local vendors help raise money for Dayspring Hospice Foundation
Holmes County students Railee Loost and Alijah Dorsla join News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about a haunted house that will benefit their school's graduation. Troy University Executive Associate Director of Athletics Kyle George joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk the Trojans football season as they rest this week.
wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery.
wtvy.com
Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Spooky in the Park was an Enterprise fall tradition, but when Covid-19 hit, everything changed. At the time, Mariah Montgomery worked for Parks and Recreation and didn’t want the event to end. Cue Aaron Johnson from Escape Enterprise to come in and help save Halloween.
wdhn.com
Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
wtvy.com
School food drive to kick off Miracle on Foster food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is gearing up for the 10th annual Miracle on Foster food drive for the holiday season. The campaign is set to begin with the third annual school food drive competition. The drive begins on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Friday, December 2. For...
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Samson | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Red Level takes on Samson.
wtvy.com
St. James @ Carroll | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as St. James takes on Carroll.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth @ GW Long | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on GW Long.
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford's football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Updated: 8 hours ago. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it's been hard to digest overnight. 'This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend. If there's a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
wtvy.com
October 2022 Teacher of the Month: Andrea Daugherty
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full over wonderful teachers that go above and beyond for their students each day. So, News 4 and All-In Credit Union want to recognize their dedication to teaching and enriching our children. I recently sat down with Highland Elementary Spanish teacher Andrea Daugherty...
wtvy.com
Straughn @ Providence Chrisitan | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 match up as Straughn takes on Providence Christian.
wtvy.com
2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The race maps for the 4th Run the Circle event, also known as the Dothan Running Festival, have been unveiled. Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Saturday's festivities will get underway with the...
