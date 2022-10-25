ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 3

Related
abccolumbia.com

Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

U.S. Attorney for SC appoints District Election Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair Boroughs on Thursday appointed a District Election Officer to maintain the integrity of the upcoming elections. Assistant U.S. Attorney John C. Potterfield will serve as the DEO and will be “responsible for overseeing the District’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
counton2.com

2 The Point 10-24

2 The Point 10-24 News 2 breaks down the latest political news from across the Lowcountry, state and beyond. CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport. CPD, King Street businesses push for safe Halloween …. CARTA hosting bus stop clean-up event. CARTA hosting bus stop clean-up event. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy