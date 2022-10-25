Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at...
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
No federal charges in death of South Carolina inmate
Video shows Jamal Sutherland was pepper sprayed and shocked with a stun gun multiple times by deputies prior to his death. WCBD's Kevon DuPree reports.Oct. 27, 2022.
151 arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole, probation violations in South Carolina
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
abccolumbia.com
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
counton2.com
$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County. Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can receive up to...
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic
A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
cbs17
South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in, according to study
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.
For 20 years, prisoners in South Carolina used tokens - not cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For over twenty years, inmates in South Carolina prisons used plastic yellow and green tokens as money. The idea was to keep actual money out of prisons. "It worked pretty good for a while," said James L. Harvey former SC regional director of South Carolina prisons. "Even if we wanted to get a cold drink, we would have to use them."
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in South Carolina
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
counton2.com
U.S. Attorney for SC appoints District Election Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair Boroughs on Thursday appointed a District Election Officer to maintain the integrity of the upcoming elections. Assistant U.S. Attorney John C. Potterfield will serve as the DEO and will be “responsible for overseeing the District’s...
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
NBC News
S.C. governor: Marriage should be between man and woman
During a gubernatorial race debate in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said marriage should be "between a man and a woman." Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham replied, "Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since the 1980s."Oct. 27, 2022.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police ask for help finding teen last seen at her high school
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl. Police said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville. Sweeney has brown hair, which is dyed red/burgundy. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with...
WIS-TV
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
counton2.com
2 The Point 10-24
2 The Point 10-24 News 2 breaks down the latest political news from across the Lowcountry, state and beyond. CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport. CPD, King Street businesses push for safe Halloween …. CARTA hosting bus stop clean-up event. CARTA hosting bus stop clean-up event. The...
