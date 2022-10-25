Florence Town Council looks to create teen council

The Florence Town Council is ready to establish a Teen Council program for area students.

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a motion to create the council, with the second reading and vote set for the Monday, Nov. 7 council meeting.

Mayor Tara Walter and Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes are championing the creation of the council.

“We've been talking about the need to have a teen council that is mentored by and works with the town council on important issues that are facing our community,” said Interim Town Manager and Town Clerk Lisa Garcia. “This teen council will also do community projects as they move forward and we're hopeful to take them to the League of Cities and Towns and to compete on a national, regional and state level when leadership programs come into play where they have these types of conversations.”

Garcia said that the town had a teen council in the past that was run by the Parks and Recreation Department. Town staff liaisons for the teen council would be Garcia and Jeff Graves, the town’s communication and intergovernmental relations manager. She added that the teen council also would need town council liaisons “to make sure that the council is mentoring our youth council.”

“We're bringing this to you now because we would like to be able to have this up and running by January,” Garcia said. “We plan on going into the high schools to speak about what we're going to do. The (teen) does not have to reside in the city limits to be part of this committee. They will have to attend one of the high schools that are located within the town limits.”

According to a staff report, the goals of the teen council would be:

Educate youth in the operation of town government and give them a meaningful voice

Provide youth representation to the mayor and council

Recommend policies and programs to the mayor and council which would benefit all Florence youth

Increase knowledge and opportunity of civic education through hands-on experience

Research and recommend valuable partnerships within the community

Attend the League Conference and participate

Participate in youth leadership activities offered at local, regional, state or national level.

The teen council would have the opportunity to:

Develop leadership skills

Learn responsibility and accountability

Networking and developing new friendships

Personal development

Strengthen resumes for scholarships, higher education and future work opportunities

Serve as a voice for the youth in our community

Serve as a youth advocate

Increased understanding of government functions

Increased understanding of future government employment opportunities

Impact the community with recommendations and observations on teen issues and concerns

Direct line to decision-makers in the community

The teen council will be creating its own mission statement.

“Mark me down for service on this item because it is near and dear to my heart,” Walter said.