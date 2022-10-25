ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Town Council looks to create teen council

By Janet Perez Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0p9A_0imHJioX00

The Florence Town Council is ready to establish a Teen Council program for area students.

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a motion to create the council, with the second reading and vote set for the Monday, Nov. 7 council meeting.

Mayor Tara Walter and Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes are championing the creation of the council.

“We've been talking about the need to have a teen council that is mentored by and works with the town council on important issues that are facing our community,” said Interim Town Manager and Town Clerk Lisa Garcia. “This teen council will also do community projects as they move forward and we're hopeful to take them to the League of Cities and Towns and to compete on a national, regional and state level when leadership programs come into play where they have these types of conversations.”

Garcia said that the town had a teen council in the past that was run by the Parks and Recreation Department. Town staff liaisons for the teen council would be Garcia and Jeff Graves, the town’s communication and intergovernmental relations manager. She added that the teen council also would need town council liaisons “to make sure that the council is mentoring our youth council.”

“We're bringing this to you now because we would like to be able to have this up and running by January,” Garcia said. “We plan on going into the high schools to speak about what we're going to do. The (teen) does not have to reside in the city limits to be part of this committee. They will have to attend one of the high schools that are located within the town limits.”

According to a staff report, the goals of the teen council would be:

  • Educate youth in the operation of town government and give them a meaningful voice
  • Provide youth representation to the mayor and council
  • Recommend policies and programs to the mayor and council which would benefit all Florence youth
  • Increase knowledge and opportunity of civic education through hands-on experience
  • Research and recommend valuable partnerships within the community
  • Attend the League Conference and participate
  • Participate in youth leadership activities offered at local, regional, state or national level.

The teen council would have the opportunity to:

  • Develop leadership skills
  • Learn responsibility and accountability
  • Networking and developing new friendships
  • Personal development
  • Strengthen resumes for scholarships, higher education and future work opportunities
  • Serve as a voice for the youth in our community
  • Serve as a youth advocate
  • Increased understanding of government functions
  • Increased understanding of future government employment opportunities
  • Impact the community with recommendations and observations on teen issues and concerns
  • Direct line to decision-makers in the community

The teen council will be creating its own mission statement.

“Mark me down for service on this item because it is near and dear to my heart,” Walter said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here

Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

How a former landfill in south Phoenix will become a food innovation hub

Construction will soon get underway for a food innovation center at the site of a former landfill in south Phoenix. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking south of the Rio Salado launches the first phase of development — a 20-acre public park and a year round marketplace connecting Mexican food producers directly with Phoenix produce businesses and consumers. Developers for Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center envision a regional hub to improve efficiency and reduce food waste.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back

A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix pushes back remaining bulk trash pickup dates for 2022

PHOENIX – Residents of Phoenix should double-check the schedule before dragging out their bulk trash on previously scheduled pickup dates. The city has adjusted its bulk trash pickup schedule for the remainder of 2022 to account for delays caused by staffing shortages. “Due to staffing challenges, the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy