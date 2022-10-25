Theatre Talk at Three O’Clock: October 25, 2022
In a special SpoOoOkY edition of Theatre Talk, Yuki and Michelle talk to Senora about what’s coming up at SAPAC, including The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Shrek Jr, Nochebuena and everyone’s favorite excuse to sing along with Tim Curry — Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Get tickets to upcoming performances at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center at www.sanangelopac.org/events/shows .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0