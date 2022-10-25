Read full article on original website
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
The State Of U.S. Children's Hospitals During An Overwhelming Respiratory Virus Surge
This year has seen an "unprecedented" surge in the number of children being diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, per CNN. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is "a common respiratory illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms." The colder months typically see a rise in various illnesses, making it difficult to tell which virus your child may have. Luckily, there are ways that parents can tell if their child has RSV, the flu, or COVID-19.
How A Low-Carb Diet Helps Prevent Diabetes For Those At Risk
With an estimated 37 million Americans living with diabetes, there's a possibility that you or someone you know has this disease (via CDC). This chronic disease occurs when either the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body cannot use the insulin effectively. As a result, diabetics must either take insulin if needed or monitor their blood sugar by eating healthy, exercising regularly, and taking medicine prescribed by their doctor.
New Research Finds The No. 1 Cause Of Death For Pregnant Women In The U.S.
There have been many studies on maternal mortality in the United States in an attempt to find out what medical or environmental conditions lead to more deaths during pregnancy. For example, in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, the mortality rate of pregnant women increased dramatically though it wasn't due to the virus itself as much as it was a result of women not receiving proper health care, either afraid of or being unable to attend regular medical visits (via U.S. News & World Report).
Fentanyl overdose should not be a threat faced by school children
The prevalence of continuing and emerging threats to public health in the United States has increased exponentially in recent years. From the ongoing two-years-plus COVID-19 pandemic to the current monkeypox outbreak of 2022, Americans — and the global populace as a whole — are facing grim and challenging times. However, perhaps the most insidious threat […] The post Fentanyl overdose should not be a threat faced by school children appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
How To Know If Pasta Has Gone Bad
It was like a love affair, still burning strong, that tripped upon some plot changes that only stoked the smoldering embers. For people who wax poetic about food, this is no overstatement about Americans' love affair with pasta. Consider Italian food proved to be the worldwide favorite among more than 25,000 people in 24 countries who were surveyed by YouGov in 2019. Italian food, which its pasta and pizza, turned out to be the most popular of all.
