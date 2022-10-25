ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Bond set at $1M in fatal shooting in rural Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week. Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two sent to hospital after Brownsville rollover

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department confirmed a rollover that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday in Brownsville. At 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Brownsville police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Pablo Kisel Boulevard and the US 77 frontage road. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told ValleyCentral that two people were taken […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities suspect man set his house on fire in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire. Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
DONNA, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In Custody In Edinburg Man’s Shooting Death

A suspect is under arrest in the shooting death of a man at a home in Edinburg earlier this week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took 39-year Alphia Howard Slough into custody at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning without incident. Slough is facing a charge of...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy