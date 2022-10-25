Read full article on original website
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
Bond set at $1M in fatal shooting in rural Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week. Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at […]
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
Two sent to hospital after Brownsville rollover
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department confirmed a rollover that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday in Brownsville. At 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Brownsville police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Pablo Kisel Boulevard and the US 77 frontage road. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told ValleyCentral that two people were taken […]
Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
progresstimes.net
After more than four years of pre-trial hearings, well-known Hidalgo County lawyer admits to driving while intoxicated
A well-known Hidalgo County lawyer admitted last week to driving while intoxicated. Marco A. De Luna, 46, of Mission signed a formal admission of guilt on Oct. 18, when he agreed to participate in a pre-trial diversion program. De Luna is well known in western Hidalgo County, where he ran...
KRGV
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis. One of the women...
Authorities suspect man set his house on fire in Donna
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire. Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
kurv.com
Suspect In Custody In Edinburg Man’s Shooting Death
A suspect is under arrest in the shooting death of a man at a home in Edinburg earlier this week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took 39-year Alphia Howard Slough into custody at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning without incident. Slough is facing a charge of...
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
Man arraigned after hiding mother shot alleged burglar near Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities say was shot by a mother who was hiding with her children during a burglary was arraigned Thursday. Carlos David Garcia, 36, was arraigned on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the […]
HCSO: Mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found […]
KRGV
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
BPD: Man with gun takes children after argument with their mother, pastor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a handgun drove away with his kids after having an argument with their mother and a church pastor Sunday, police said. Jose Maria Alaniz, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and two counts of child endangerment, police records indicate. According […]
