Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WHITE HALL, VA
schillingshow.com

Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board

The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday. Leaf collections will happen three times during the season. Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood. More information can be found here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking comments on DEQ permit in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County wants residents to comment regarding an environmental permit that is up for renewal. A public comment period on a draft permit will be opening on Nov. 3. According to a release, this permit is for Synagro Central, LLC, which currently has the...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million

Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WVIR) - The debate on Wednesday night between Republican Incumbent Representative Bob Good and Democrat Josh Throneburg highlighted their different stances on pretty much everything. Despite their differences - the discussion overall remained civil. The 5th district candidates met at Hampden Sydney College where they faced off...
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, VA

