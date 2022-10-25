Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics holds first ‘Run with Jim...to the Polls’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Center for Politics and UVA President Jim Ryan are teaming up to encourage people to get out and vote in the upcoming midterm elections with the very first “Run with Jim... To the Polls” event. The student led event invited people to...
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
schillingshow.com
Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board
The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday. Leaf collections will happen three times during the season. Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood. More information can be found here.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
cbs19news
Seeking comments on DEQ permit in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County wants residents to comment regarding an environmental permit that is up for renewal. A public comment period on a draft permit will be opening on Nov. 3. According to a release, this permit is for Synagro Central, LLC, which currently has the...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
NBC 29 News
VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WVIR) - The debate on Wednesday night between Republican Incumbent Representative Bob Good and Democrat Josh Throneburg highlighted their different stances on pretty much everything. Despite their differences - the discussion overall remained civil. The 5th district candidates met at Hampden Sydney College where they faced off...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
Comments / 0