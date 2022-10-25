Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 10/28/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
WCJB
Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
WCJB
Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Corn maze craziness, beating breast cancer, and events that are sure to be a treat for Halloween. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it. Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.
WCJB
UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
WCJB
Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M. The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.
WCJB
Florida volleyball team sweeps Auburn; owns best record in conference play
AUBURN, AL. (WCJB) - On the heels of being swept at home by unranked Georgia, the Florida volleyball team hit the court after a week off and did the exact same thing to Auburn to take sole possession atop the Southeastern Conference standings. The Gators (16-4) were able to win...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/27
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only thing sweeter than Halloween candy is our chit chats with WIND-FM. Gas cards, treats, and laughs. Here’s what you missed!
WCJB
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon. The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM. The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners present check to sister city Rzeszów
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delegation from Gainesville’s sister city in Poland is in town, and they won’t leave empty handed. Mayor Lauren Poe and city commissioners presented a check for more than 20,000 dollars to delegates from the city of Rzeszów, Poland. The money was raised...
WCJB
Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County. Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday. Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library. Dixie County has...
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brice Criggall (Branford)
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Playing football for a small school generally means being on both sides of the ball, which is just the way Brice Criggall likes it. “Wherever the team needs me I’m willing to go,” said Branford senior Brice Criggall. “I play anywhere the team needs me. I just, I try to be a team player. I figure I try to help the team as much as I can at multiple positions.”
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
WCJB
Lake City performer attempts to set Guinness World Record as part of fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Performer Rory Penland is attempting to set a Guinness World Record. Penland says he will perform 801 voice impersonations within one hour. This is all part of a fundraiser for the Gateway Art Gallery - Art League of North FL in Lake City. Tickets are...
WCJB
Fest 20 is back in Gainesville to kick off three days of music around town
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville welcomes back Fest 20 for three days of music all around the city. The festival starts on Friday and doors open at 4 PM. It continues until Sunday night when the music comes to an end. The Menzingers, The Flatliners and Anti-Flag are just a...
WCJB
NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day. “The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
Comments / 0