Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Weekend Planner: 10/28/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Corn maze craziness, beating breast cancer, and events that are sure to be a treat for Halloween. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it. Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M. The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County. Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday. Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library. Dixie County has...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brice Criggall (Branford)

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Playing football for a small school generally means being on both sides of the ball, which is just the way Brice Criggall likes it. “Wherever the team needs me I’m willing to go,” said Branford senior Brice Criggall. “I play anywhere the team needs me. I just, I try to be a team player. I figure I try to help the team as much as I can at multiple positions.”
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day. “The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.
OCALA, FL

