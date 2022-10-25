Read full article on original website
KVAL
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after ramming a police car and barricading himself in a warehouse while trying to escape, according to the Medford Police Department. Police originally responded to a report of a possible stolen car at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Crater Lake...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
KDRV
Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
KDRV
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
KDRV
OSP looking for reported poacher who left two elk to spoil
GLENDALE, Ore. -- After a person or persons shot two elk, partially processed one and left the other to spoil untouched, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife division is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the poachers. According to OSP, it is believed two elk were shot within...
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
nbc16.com
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
kptv.com
Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
kptv.com
2 California men sentenced for trafficking ‘large quantities’ of meth into Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Two California men were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, detectives began investigating 56-year-old Michael Panoosi of California in December 2019....
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
