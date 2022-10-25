With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO