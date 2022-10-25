ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Key candidate contributes to voter intimidation problem in Arizona

The real-world consequences of Republicans’ election lies and conspiracy theories are painfully common. Arizona, for example, is not only holding some of the nation’s most important and competitive statewide races this year, it’s also been a hotbed for right-wing election madness in the wake of Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State two years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vox

The backlash against Ron DeSantis’s puzzling voter fraud arrests

In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida was arresting 20 people who had knowingly registered and voted illegally in the 2020 elections. He said these arrests were “just the first step” in his attempt to crackdown on alleged wide-scale voter fraud in the state, despite the fact that there is no evidence to prove voter fraud is a major concern in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms

Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style "army" of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence. The mobilization has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest test of the US democratic system since Trump's debunked assertion that the last election was stolen from him.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day

CNN — With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters – but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly. “I think it’s been misunderstood,” said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has studied Latino voter preferences for decades.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy