Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Fact Check: Were 30K Colorado Non-Citizens Told to Vote in Coming Midterms?
Ads were sent out to residents unable to vote in elections, which has been seized upon by some to suggest a conspiracy is afoot.
MSNBC
Key candidate contributes to voter intimidation problem in Arizona
The real-world consequences of Republicans’ election lies and conspiracy theories are painfully common. Arizona, for example, is not only holding some of the nation’s most important and competitive statewide races this year, it’s also been a hotbed for right-wing election madness in the wake of Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State two years ago.
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Vox
The backlash against Ron DeSantis’s puzzling voter fraud arrests
In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida was arresting 20 people who had knowingly registered and voted illegally in the 2020 elections. He said these arrests were “just the first step” in his attempt to crackdown on alleged wide-scale voter fraud in the state, despite the fact that there is no evidence to prove voter fraud is a major concern in the state.
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
Trump told Arizona GOP Senate nominee 'you'll lose if you go soft' on election fraud claims
Former President Donald Trump took Blake Masters to task after the Arizona Republican Senate nominee said in a debate this month that he hadn't seen evidence of election fraud in Arizona.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Trump Official Ordered To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Probe
Former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered by a South Carolina judge to appear before an Atlanta-area grand jury in relation to a 2020 election meddling investigation, CNN reported on Wednesday (October 26). “I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms
Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style "army" of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence. The mobilization has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest test of the US democratic system since Trump's debunked assertion that the last election was stolen from him.
Judge rules against voter intimidation claims and request for restraining order
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Phoenix ruled Friday that members of the group Clean Elections USA can peacefully gather at ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County. In refusing to grant a temporary restraining order, the judge wrote the court cannot do it without infringing core constitutional rights.
Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day
CNN — With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters – but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly. “I think it’s been misunderstood,” said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has studied Latino voter preferences for decades.
