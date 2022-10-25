Read full article on original website
Barbara Walker
3d ago
I remember this girl from New Hanover High School. She was rude and disrespectful, cursing me out. When I complained to the assistant principal, nothing was done. I am not surprised that she has ended up in jail. No respect for authority.
WECT
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7. Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
foxwilmington.com
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues several charges during DWI checkpoint
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office spent time last Saturday keeping the roads a little safer. On October 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint along US Hwy 17 in Hampstead to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy dismissed after 3 days with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy charged with assault is looking for a job again after being released from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Shaw resigned from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in late 2021 after being indicted on an...
WECT
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge...
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
WECT
Bolton man facing a dozen felony charges, reportedly had used false pretense to obtain auto parts
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents. Per the report, 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs of Bolton has been arrested and is facing the following charges:. 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain...
WECT
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said. Michael Hal Shaw II was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with...
WECT
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
WECT
Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
Fire at 100-year-old eastern North Carolina home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Delayed justice served: Onslow County man who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter gets 40 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars. Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence...
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
WECT
More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
whqr.org
Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft
Editor's note: While at the time of recording, Beaulieu was still under investigation, on Thursday afternoon the New Hanover County Sheriff's confirmed he would not be charged. District Attorney Ben David's office also issued a statement:. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 the District Attorney’s Office was asked by the New...
