Wilmington, NC

Barbara Walker
3d ago

I remember this girl from New Hanover High School. She was rude and disrespectful, cursing me out. When I complained to the assistant principal, nothing was done. I am not surprised that she has ended up in jail. No respect for authority.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
WECT

Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

