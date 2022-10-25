The largest earthquake since 2014 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning. The 5.1 quake struck 9 miles east of Seven Trees along the Calaveras Fault, sending 3.1 aftershocks rippling through the region, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey. The quake temporarily suspended train service in the region, though local authorities reported no emergency calls related to the geological disruption this morning. “No reports of damage or injuries thus far,” tweeted the San Jose Police Department. The earthquake, which hit at 11:42 a.m. PT, was the first major seismic activity on the Calaveras Fault since 2007. The last major quake to rattle the area happened along the West Napa Fault in 2014, when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Napa, California, claiming a life, injuring 200 people and costing more than a half a billion dollars in damage.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO