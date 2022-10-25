Read full article on original website
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
Massive fire engulfs warehouse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A massive fire breaks out at a west side warehouse overnight. The flames which shot into the air created a black billowing smoke that could be seen for miles into the sky. The fire broke out at the Evergreen Recycling center located on the 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.
Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A maintenance project will cause temporary traffic, dust and noise inconvenience for residents in the Mines Road area. According to a press release from the City of Laredo Utilities Department, crews will be working on an emergency force main repair along Mines Road and Pan American Boulevard.
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water. On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC). Students visited...
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle crash is reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Chihuahua street and Cedar avenue. According to reports, one of the vehicles did not stop at the red light causing the collision. One person is reported injured and taken to a local hospital. The...
Showers along a cold front
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it feels like where waking up to a summer day humid and temperatures in the upper 70s. There are some changes headed our way today a cold front is expected to bring morning showers then clearing up becoming mostly sunny leaving behind cooler and drier air a high of 80.
National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back event this weekend and one of the locations will be right outside the KGNS studios. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event offers free and...
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid crisis continues and it’s now fentanyl targeting the Laredo community. The Laredo Independent School District is teaching its students about the dangers of the narcotics. Its the first time the Laredo Fire Department holds these kinds of presentations for high school students. First...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a month since Laredo Police found a man dead inside a parked vehicle in north Laredo. KGNS has obtained the arrested affidavit and is learning more about what could have led to the shooting. On Monday Oct. 3, Alfredo Villarreal was found...
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.
South Texas Collectors Expo returning to Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in almost three years, the South Texas Collectors Expo is coming to Laredo the weekend of Nov. 11-13 at Texas A&M International University featuring celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers, a costume contest and more. The...
‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27. The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair. On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about...
