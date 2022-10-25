ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

New York State wage hike

The minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester is set to rise by a dollar an hour on December 31, from $13.20 to $14.20. The action follows a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the state which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise during a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
wwnytv.com

No signs of repairs as Hotis Motel deadline nears

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The 30-day deadline to make repairs to the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is Friday. Last month, Jefferson County Code Enforcement condemned the property for more than half a dozen code violations. Tenants were given 30 days to vacate unless the...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

United Way re-creates photo taken in 1921

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history Friday. They called it a “reframe event” as 24 non-profits who are sharing a pool of funds posed for a photo in front of Watertown’s Roswell P. Flower statue.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.

