cbs19news
Fishersville family donates tree for 2022 Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination tree has been selected. Charlottesville announced on Thursday that the tree is being donated by a Fishersville-area family. A poll will be posted on the city’s social media pages where people can suggest names for this year’s tree.
NBC 29 News
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the leaves are just starting to change, some Charlottesville organizations are gearing up for the holidays. Legaci Eats, a non-profit food truck and community kitchen says it is working to make Christmas special for all. It’s matching families in need with others willing to sponsor gifts for children.
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
WSET
Waymaker Church Hosting Free Football Fest at City Stadium
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Football Fest is happening at Lynchburg City Stadium. Waymaker Church is putting on the event. It's for kids ages 10-18. You can even build your own team! It's set for November 5th. Emily got to see how it all came together!
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctors not concerned over poisoned Halloween candy, do have concerns about THC edibles
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Halloween candy being poisoned on purpose is a long-standing rumor that has been debunked, but UVA Doctors say there is something parents should be concerned about, and it might already be in their home. “It’s almost unheard of for candies to be poisoned,” Director of the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event hosted at PVCC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Oct. 28, Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted a Charlottesville Women in Tech meet and greet event. The event welcomed the public to meet with Charlottesville tech companies encouraging and hiring women interested in working tech jobs. The event started with each company giving a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville leaf collection begins Monday, Oct. 31
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville starts residential curbside leaf collection this coming Monday. Leaf collections will happen three times during the season. Text alerts through the City of Charlottesville are available to remind you when collections are happening in your neighborhood. More information can be found here.
NBC 29 News
Program giving free dance classes to students at WUES
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville and Charlottesville Ballet are teaming up to bring dance classes to students at Walker Upper Elementary School. Chance To Dance is giving fifth-grade students access to free dance classes. “We’re in our second year, and it happens through our physical education program....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Catholic School holds day of service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Catholic School held a day of service where students had the opportunity to learn more about their community. “It’s been really fun. I’ve enjoyed getting to know these people. All their stories, they are so different. It’s nice to get to know the individual person,” Stella Gustifson said.
NBC 29 News
Halloween Weekend Update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds on this Friday. Breaks of sunshine Saturday. Remaining dry now on Sunday with clouds on the increase. Tracking rain for Halloween, Monday. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Light northeast breeze. Friday night: Temperatures steady in...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
NBC 29 News
William Monroe girls volleyball team donates $1000 to Sentara Martha Jefferson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson received a donation to its women’s health and breast cancer program from the William Monroe girls volleyball teams. The team presented Sentara with the check on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The varsity and JV volleyball teams raised over $1000 to donate to the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department hosted its annual awards and recognition ceremony. The ceremony included swearing in the interim fire chief and deputy chief, as well as announcing the firefighter of the year for 2021 and 2022. CFD also acknowledged promotions, retirements, and improvements that have been...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
NBC 29 News
Wegmans, Crozet Family Medicine, and SMJ participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October 23 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Wegmans, Crozet Family Medicine, and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are participating in the service this year. The drop-off boxes for unwanted prescriptions are a free and anonymous service. “It’s a day to return any medication that maybe...
