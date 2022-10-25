Read full article on original website
Related
Demand for Series I Bonds Crashes TreasuryDirect Ahead of Key Deadline to Secure 9.62% Rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
NBC Chicago
Inflation Is Making It Harder for U.S. Households to Afford Monthly Expenses. Here Are Some Tips to Help Make Ends Meet
Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics. That same month, 63% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to LendingClub and PYMNTS.com.
The Hottest Housing Market In America
There is a real concern that the extremely hot housing market has started to collapse, especially in markets where prices have surged at record paces. One of the threats is due to mortgage rates that have risen from 3% a year ago to 7% recently. Home affordability has been compromised. Several markets have home prices […]
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0