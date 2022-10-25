Naomi Campbell cuts a glamorous figure in white printed top and trousers as she joins Bella Hadid at exhibition opening in Qatar

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid reunited in Qatar on Tuesday as they attended a VIP exhibition opening.

The pair both stunned in black and white outfits as they stepped out at the Museum of Islamic Art for a dinner.

The duo celebrated the opening of the Baghdad: Eye's Delight exhibition, with Naomi, 52, wearing a chic black and white dress and slacks and Bella, 26, stunning in a plunging blazer and matching skirt.

Naomi's outfit featured a high neck and short sleeves and a tie-up design on the waist.

She teamed the look with stunning black embellished shoes and makeup including a deep red lip.

Bella meanwhile opted for an all-black outfit, wearing a hair covering and statement black and gold heels.

What a night! The pair, who have been attended the various Fashion Weeks in Europe in recent weeks, enjoyed the opening and an intimate dinner at the museum. Pictured with artist Olafur Eliasson

Her makeup was complete with a smokey winged eye and a deep red lip.

The pair, who have been attended the various Fashion Weeks in Europe in recent weeks, enjoyed the opening and an intimate dinner at the museum.

Also in attendance on the evening was fashion designer and Balmain creative Olivier Rousteing, who posed up with Naomi for some photos.

Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia was also in attendance, as well as artist Olafur Eliasson.

Earlier this week, Naomi celebrated the launch of her new initiative Emerge.

It helps give creative and business minds support, including education programs and apprenticeships.

Bella meanwhile said on Instagram that she landed in Doha and went to see a Palestine exhibition called Labour of Love.

'This show brought tears to my eyes and even more pride for my beautiful Palestinian roots and people. I love you Qatar and I love you Palestine,' part of her post was captioned.

In good company! Painter Kehinde Wiley (right) looked sharp in a printed trousersuit while Daniel Lismore opted for an eye-catching black gown with a shimmering headpiece