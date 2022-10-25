ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Naomi Campbell cuts a glamorous figure in white printed top and trousers as she joins Bella Hadid at exhibition opening in Qatar

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid reunited in Qatar on Tuesday as they attended a VIP exhibition opening.

The pair both stunned in black and white outfits as they stepped out at the Museum of Islamic Art for a dinner.

The duo celebrated the opening of the Baghdad: Eye's Delight exhibition, with Naomi, 52, wearing a chic black and white dress and slacks and Bella, 26, stunning in a plunging blazer and matching skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLHqG_0imHHkVZ00
Chic: Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid stunned in black and white outfits on Tuesday as they attended an exhibition opening in Qatar

Naomi's outfit featured a high neck and short sleeves and a tie-up design on the waist.

She teamed the look with stunning black embellished shoes and makeup including a deep red lip.

Bella meanwhile opted for an all-black outfit, wearing a hair covering and statement black and gold heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RJwk_0imHHkVZ00
Stylish: Bella meanwhile opted for an all-black outfit, wearing a hair covering and statement black and gold heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8rwV_0imHHkVZ00
Stepping out: The duo celebrated the opening of the Baghdad: Eye's Delight exhibition, with Naomi, 52, wearing a chic black and white dress and slacks and Bella, 26, stunning in a plunging blazer and matching skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cJBz_0imHHkVZ00
What a night! The pair, who have been attended the various Fashion Weeks in Europe in recent weeks, enjoyed the opening and an intimate dinner at the museum. Pictured with artist Olafur Eliasson

Her makeup was complete with a smokey winged eye and a deep red lip.

The pair, who have been attended the various Fashion Weeks in Europe in recent weeks, enjoyed the opening and an intimate dinner at the museum.

Also in attendance on the evening was fashion designer and Balmain creative Olivier Rousteing, who posed up with Naomi for some photos.

Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia was also in attendance, as well as artist Olafur Eliasson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVl2h_0imHHkVZ00
Style statement: Naomi's outfit featured a high neck and short sleeves and a tie-up design on the waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XWVd_0imHHkVZ00
Details: She teamed the look with stunning black embellished shoes and makeup including a deep red lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jv3ga_0imHHkVZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNGL3_0imHHkVZ00
Friends: Also in attendance on the evening was fashion designer and Balmain creative Olivier Rousteing, who posed up with Naomi for some photos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeQxF_0imHHkVZ00
Rubbing shoulders: Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia was also in attendance

Earlier this week, Naomi celebrated the launch of her new initiative Emerge.

It helps give creative and business minds support, including education programs and apprenticeships.

Bella meanwhile said on Instagram that she landed in Doha and went to see a Palestine exhibition called Labour of Love.

'This show brought tears to my eyes and even more pride for my beautiful Palestinian roots and people. I love you Qatar and I love you Palestine,' part of her post was captioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UM5f_0imHHkVZ00
In good company! Painter Kehinde Wiley (right) looked sharp in a printed trousersuit while Daniel Lismore opted for an eye-catching black gown with a shimmering headpiece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBSuH_0imHHkVZ00
Busy woman: Earlier this week, Naomi celebrated the launch of her new initiative Emerge

