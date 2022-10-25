Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson is not close to a return at this time.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday
Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
CBS Sports
Game 1 of the World Series will be a pitchers' duel, plus other best bets for the weekend
Happy Friday, everybody! It's the start of an incredible weekend of sports, and tonight's newsletter has plenty of picks to get you through all of it. Not only do I have a pick for tonight's World Series opener, but I've got a college football pick ready for you, too. You know, something to sweat during commercials.
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Dean Marlowe: Expected to start Sunday
Marlowe is expected to start at strong safety in the absence of Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) during Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Hawkins picked up a concussion during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Cincinnati and was ruled out for Sunday's contest at the beginning of the week. Marlowe, who'll be making his 17th NFL start, played 15 defensive snaps in Hawkins' absence against the Bengals but figures to see an expanded role versus the Panthers. Across his last 38 appearances, Marlowe has totaled 96 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
Mariners' Derek Hill: Clears waivers
Hill cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Seattle on Wednesday, Hill will now have to put on a bit more of a show in Triple-A in order to make it back onto the club's roster. He slashed .229/.296/.401 over 255 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, but ended the season hot with a .828 OPS during September.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Eligible for April 20 debut in 2023
Tatis (shoulder/wrist) will be eligible to make his 2023 debut April 20 in Arizona in the Padres' series opener with the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis was handed an 80-game suspension Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and since the Padres' recent...
CBS Sports
Tennessee stars Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCullough cleared for returns as Vols enter key stretch, per reports
Two key starters have been cleared to return ahead of an important Week 9 SEC East battle vs. Kentucky, according to multiple reports. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to see action for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, while starting safety Jaylen McCollough has been cleared to play by the university and its athletic department.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Role should grow
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson "will continue to become more featured in our offense," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson hasn't been targeted in back-to-back contests, though McDaniel said that's partially due to the rib injury he dealt with early in the season. McDaniel also said Wilson's lack of involvement is more about the fact that Trent Sherfield has been more effective with his opportunities, per Furones. Sherfield currently has a grip on the No. 3 receiver role, but if Wilson can truly progress in Miami's scheme, he could get more involved and move up the depth chart as the season continues.
