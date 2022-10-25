ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

A student debt study unravels the American Dream ideal that college will propel you to the middle class

By Trey Williams
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413TiP_0imHHGDt00

Even 10 years after graduation, student loan borrowers struggle to pay off debt.

Go to college and you improve your chances of earning more money over the course of your career. That—plus a good party here and there—is the entire pitch that’s had roughly 40% of Americans with college degrees buy into the pursuit of a more prosperous future.

But, like an early 2000s ShamWow infomercial, what you end up with when all is said and done doesn’t quite live up to what you were sold. Student loans, which roughly 70% of college grads rely on to fund their education, have stifled the once promised pathway to a middle class life, according to a new report from nonpartisan research organization the Jain Family Institute.

The report questions the assumption that student loans and the cost of college ultimately pays for itself in the long run as borrowers’ earning potential increases. It found that debtors have struggled to substantially pay down loans even 10 years after graduating. Looking at a cohort of borrowers from 2009, the report highlights that 50% of undergraduate debtors hadn’t repaid their loans. Across different types of loans, borrowers owed between 50% to 110% of their original loan 10 years after repayment began.

That figure is felt more acutely among Black and Latino borrowers, where roughly 75% and 60%, respectively, had balances above the original loan amount—compared with 50% of white borrowers.

“If college was truly equipping borrowers with a steady and reliable wage premium, after a normal 10-year amortization schedule the percent of student debt unpaid would approach zero,” writes Laura Beamer, author of the report.

Beamer makes the argument that wealth is more important to the discussion than earning higher incomes. The majority of outstanding student loan debt, whether borrowers have earned more or not, is held by those in the bottom 25% of wealth distribution.

“Being a high-income borrower does not equate to being wealthy,” she writes. “Financing education through debt exhibits a regressive distribution across income, race, class, and gender.”

A college degree is undoing the American Dream

Getting a college degree has long been heralded as a staple to the American Dream, viewed as the path to wealth that will eventually buy a house in suburbs with a white picket fence. But the Jain Institute report shows that’s no longer the case.

In its announcement proposing the up to $20,000 student loan forgiveness program, the Biden Administration wrote that “the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of [a middle-class life].”

This burden, the Jain report parrots, is especially felt for borrowers who are nonwhite, low-income, and women, who are often more likely to need to take out student loans.

Even if their degree does mean they’ll earn more than they would have otherwise, other systemic factors present in the workforce prevent the cost of the debt—which is higher than that of male, white, upper-class borrowers—from paying for itself.

“The system persists due to an overly simplistic idea: A typical college graduate earns more than a typical high school graduate. On the surface, this data point makes public and private student loans appear a worthwhile investment,” Beamer writes.

“Student loans remain the only viable option to millions of Americans to close funding gaps,” she continues. “The Biden cancellation plan provides significant relief for millions of these disadvantaged borrowers, but, absent systemic change to the higher education financing system, regressive borrowing trends exhibited within this report are unlikely to change.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 5

mizerbob
3d ago

You can't study basket weaving or liberal arts and find good paying jobs no matter what ideologies the professors try to teach.

Reply
10
Mike
3d ago

"Look at me! I just got a degree in 16th century Wakanese pottery making. I need you to make me CEO and pay me $200k per year. My professor said so!"

Reply
4
Related
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Fortune

Fortune

233K+
Followers
10K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy