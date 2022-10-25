Read full article on original website
Jean Ann Hunter
Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly at 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. (Wilkinson) Barber, she was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
Gregory S. Sheaks
Gregory S. Sheaks, 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born on June 21, 1962, in South Bend. He married Sheri on Aug. 14, 1982, in Buchanan, Mich. He is survived by his mother: Teresa; wife: Sheri, LaPaz; daughters: Nicole...
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Claypool. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955. He married Kathy Felabom; she survives in Claypool. He is also survived by his stepsons, Benjamin (Tina) Kline, Otwell and Jason Rhoades, Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Brandi (Randy Hayes) Kline, Pendleton; sister, Carol Romack, Wakarusa; and five grandchildren.
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
Carol Jean Siddall
Carol Jean Siddall, 81, Knox, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Plymouth. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941. She married James Siddall; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Debbie) James Siddall, New Carlisle and Steven (Peggy) Siddall, Monterey; daughters, Connie (Jay) Lynn Marks, Morgantown and Kellie (Chris) Jean Marshall, Knox; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron Back, Knox.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
Charles William Howard — UPDATED
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born Aug. 12, 1932. Charles married Linda Andrews; she preceded him in death. He then married Nancy Jane Lyons on Oct. 15, 2000; she survives in Argos. Charles is also...
Scott A. Esenwein
Scott A. Esenwein, 73, Nappanee, died at 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Elkhart. Surviving are his brother: Mark (Patti) Esenwein, Elkhart; a niece; and a nephew. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home,...
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
UPDATE: Syracuse Woman Dies After Single-Vehicle Accident
NORTH MANCHESTER — A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in southeast Kosciusko County. At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on South SR 13, near East SR 14, North Manchester. According to an accident...
Lawn Care Tips for November
GOSHEN — By November, most people are ready for yard work to end. Irrigation systems are winterized, hoses are drained, and there is great anticipation to put mowers and rakes away for winter. Still, there is yard work to do in November that has a big effect on the health of your lawn next year.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Chamber Celebrates Return Of Junior Achievement To Lakeview
WARSAW — Kids at Lakeview Middle School are gaining some financial literacy courtesy of Junior Achievement and Lake City Bank. JA, an organization which helps prepare students for the workforce, recently started up again at LMS with the help of the bank. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated JA’s return after more than 10 years to the school with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 28.
One Driver Falls Asleep, Hits Other Driver
MILFORD — Drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on CR 300E, north of CR 1000N, Syracuse, refused additional treatment following a crash at 3:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Randy O. Kubley, 35, North Gettysburg Court, Warsaw, suffered pain to his left eye. Mark A. Phillabaum, 62, CR 1100N, Syracuse, complained of pain to the shoulder. Both men were checked at the scene by Lutheran EMS, but refused further treatment.
Early Voting Available Saturday In Warsaw, North Webster
WARSAW – Kosciusko County will host early voting hours on Saturday, Oct. 29, at two locations. Voters can cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Justice Building, 121 N. Lake St., in Warsaw. Voting at the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., is...
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
No Tricks, All Treats: Hundreds Attend Downtown Warsaw’s Spooktakular
WARSAW — Princesses, pirates, and popular television show characters trick-or-treated in downtown Warsaw during the annual Spooktakular event on Friday, Oct. 28. Local organizations and businesses passed out candy to trick-or-treaters near the courthouse, while many set up for trunk or treat in the city hall parking lot. Dozens...
