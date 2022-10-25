Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
WSLS
WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night. The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WSLS
Last minute Halloween costume ideas with Roanoke’s Capt. Party
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is just a few days away, and if you are scrambling for a last-minute costume, we’ve got you covered. 10 News reporter Brittany Wier stopped by Capt. Party to see what the popular costumes are this year that will make your Halloween weekend extra spooky.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
theroanoker.com
Tinnell’s Finer Foods
The story below is from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The well-known grocery spot was a main staple in the Crystal Spring neighborhood. Open the doors of Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in South Roanoke, and you’ll feel a neighborly vibe with a...
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WSLS
Salem Civic Center hosts trunk or treat event for families
SALEM, Va. – There may not be a better combo than costumes and candy, the Salem Civic Center had both on Thursday night. Ahead of the Kazim Shrine Circus, members wanted to have a trunk or treat event for kids to come out and enjoy. Matt Clarke, Potentate of...
WSLS
How to stay safe while trick or treating
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe. According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car. Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and...
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
WSLS
Come on out! Perfect weather for WSLS 10′s Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms
ROANOKE, Va. – A weak cold front passed through the area Wednesday, leaving us slightly cooler Thursday morning. Clouds in the mountains eventually give way to sunshine all around. High temperatures mostly reach the 60s, which is seasonable for late October. Be sure to join us at Layman Family...
WSLS
Calm days with plenty of clouds through the last October weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is only two days away, and as we count down to the holiday the weather stays mild. Temperatures are slightly cooler than average and there is a fair amount of cloud cover, but conditions are quiet enough that if you have any plans on Saturday or Sunday the weather doesn’t get in the way.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WSLS
Christiansburg takes down Cave Spring, 24-14
ROANOKE, Va. – Another River Ridge faceoff. These two teams held the four and five seeds in the district, and both wanted to improve a notch or two. Christiansburg and Cave Spring squared off under the Friday night lights, but only one could win. Christiansburg came out on top,...
WSLS
Happy Friday! Weather pattern turns cooler before showery weather on Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday starts out chilly with a clear sky early on, but clouds will increase at times. That, in tandem with a breeze out of the northeast, will keep our high temperatures between roughly 56 and 62°. We’ll be a touch cooler during high school football...
Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
WSLS
Radford falls to Glenvar in tight match, 37-34
RADFORD, Va. – It was a special night at the home of the Bobcats. The school and community came together to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 State Championship football team. 10 Sports got the chance to catch up with many of the players that were honored. Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
