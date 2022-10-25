Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 11
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Rotarians meet at new blueharbor bank location
Rotarians met at blueharbor bank for its weekly meeting Wednesday. Doug Hendrix, senior vice president and Statesville market executive; and Rotarian Rick Teague, board member, spoke to Rotarians about the benefits of community banking, how blueharbor bank on Tradd Street was built by local businesses from Iredell County, and how it has been involved with helping local organizations.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 16-22
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 16-22. Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A. Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 99/A. Big Bite’Z Grill II, 843...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Pack 607 hands out awards, presents Bobcat ranks
Pack 607 in Statesville held its first pack meeting Monday. Many awards were handed out for the hard work Cub Scouts put in over the summer months and earlier in the Scouting year. Also, eight Bobcat ranks were presented to their newer Scouts.
Battle between Mooresville open-air market, town government
The market unofficially started in 1990, when 10-year-old Josh Graham sold produce out of a wheelbarrow along Williamson Road. It eventually became what it is today: a large open-air market selling everything from fresh, locally-grown produce to fresh seafood and outdoor furniture.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties
The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Statesville Record & Landmark
From the Philippines to Statesville: Manantan finds passion as physical therapist
As a young adult growing up in the Philippines with a passion for health care, Leslie Ann Manantan had no idea where her career would eventually take her. She couldn’t have guessed or even imagined it would lead her to the small town of Statesville, nearly 9,000 miles from home, practicing physical therapy.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts
Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
wccbcharlotte.com
Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community
For more photos of The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail visit www.statesville.com or on Facebook. As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”. For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So,...
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hickory NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
WBTV
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street. Once at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator
Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
Comments / 0