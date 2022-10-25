ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NC

Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Rotarians meet at new blueharbor bank location

Rotarians met at blueharbor bank for its weekly meeting Wednesday. Doug Hendrix, senior vice president and Statesville market executive; and Rotarian Rick Teague, board member, spoke to Rotarians about the benefits of community banking, how blueharbor bank on Tradd Street was built by local businesses from Iredell County, and how it has been involved with helping local organizations.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 16-22

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 16-22. Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A. Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 99/A. Big Bite’Z Grill II, 843...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Pack 607 hands out awards, presents Bobcat ranks

Pack 607 in Statesville held its first pack meeting Monday. Many awards were handed out for the hard work Cub Scouts put in over the summer months and earlier in the Scouting year. Also, eight Bobcat ranks were presented to their newer Scouts.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties

The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts

Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

